Kopitiam requests KFC customers to stop taking its straws from Bukit Panjang outlet

KFC has gone straw-less as part of a feel green movement.

As part of the initiative, drink lids will also not be given out anymore, though lids are still provided for takeaway purchases.

This came into effect in June 2018, in a bid to reduce 17.8 metric tonnes of single-use plastics in a year.

Customers taking straws from Kopitiam

However, barely three months after the initiative took shape, a food court operating in Singapore has had enough of KFC customers grabbing straws from them.

A Facebook post shared on Sept. 1 showed a notice supposedly requesting customers who patronise KFC to stop taking straws from the Kopitiam food court.

If you can’t see the post, here is a photo of the notice put up:

This particular notice was put up at Greenridge Shopping Centre in Bukit Panjang, where both Kopitiam and halal-counterpart Bagus food courts are located.

Typed out in capital letters, the notice informed customers to stop taking straws from the food court, and advised them to get straws from KFC instead, if they were not given out upon purchase of food items from the fast food restaurant.

Straws are given if requested

Mothership.sg understands that KFC customers had been taking straws from Kopitiam by the handful ever since the straw-less campaign kicked in.

It is also understood that KFC will still provide straws for takeaway orders should customers request for it.

In the meantime, the best option is for customers to learn how to drink from a cup without the use of any straws:

Top image by Joshua Lee