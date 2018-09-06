fbpx

Back
﻿

Kind rider gets off his bike to stop traffic & help elderly man cross road in Yishun

They eventually took around five minutes to cross the road.

Tanya Ong | September 6, 2018 @ 11:16 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Plenty of people in Singapore have no qualms about extending a helping hand to others in need.

For instance, people have gone out of their way to help the elderly cross the road:

Deliveroo rider stops at Tampines traffic junction to help elderly man in wheelchair across road

Singapore Army’s Facebook page commends NS man who helped elderly lady cross road

Adding on to the list of kind Singaporean souls is a recent incident involving a kind motorcyclist who helped stop traffic for an elderly man in Yishun.

Helped elderly man across road

In a video uploaded on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sep 5, a rider got down from his bike to help an elderly man across the road in Yishun.

The elderly man was seen with a grocery trolley and a walking stick to support himself.

Screengrab from Facebook video uploaded by James Yao.

This is the six-second clip which garnered even more praise from many netizens:

Hopes others will step forward to help

The young man in the video was later revealed to be 25-year-old Reyco Chai.

Chai told the Straits Times that he was riding along Yishun Avenue 2 when he noticed the elderly man.

Judging from the pace of which the elderly man was walking, Chai knew that the elderly man “could not make it” and was concerned that “vehicles might not stop for him when he was crossing”.

Hence, Chai took it upon himself to help stop oncoming traffic so the elderly man could cross safely.

They were about one quarter of the way when the green light for oncoming traffic came on, and it took them about five minutes to cross the road.

Nice.

Top photo screengrab from video by James Yao.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

In 2013, UK metal band Cradle of Filth had S'pore concert venue cancelled 3 days before event

It was supposed to be their first concert in Singapore.

March 11, 01:34 pm

Man hit another man with metal stool in Liang Court brawl as table almost used too

It was way past bedtime.

March 11, 03:43 am

S'pore Chinatown busker, who sang backup for Andy Lau & Kit Chan, passes away suddenly

A sad day for those who loved the band's music.

March 11, 01:47 am

S'pore could create cities 1km in the sky 26°C year-round using Japanese tech

Looks like the Supertree Grove at Gardens By The Bay but thousands of times bigger.

March 11, 01:37 am

Tan Chuan-Jin probably gave the most accurate slaying of streaming sacred cow analogy

Tan said, "while every cow is a good cow, no cow is perfect".

March 10, 11:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close