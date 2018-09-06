Kind rider gets off his bike to stop traffic & help elderly man cross road in Yishun

Plenty of people in Singapore have no qualms about extending a helping hand to others in need.

For instance, people have gone out of their way to help the elderly cross the road:

Adding on to the list of kind Singaporean souls is a recent incident involving a kind motorcyclist who helped stop traffic for an elderly man in Yishun.

Advertisement

Helped elderly man across road

In a video uploaded on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sep 5, a rider got down from his bike to help an elderly man across the road in Yishun.

The elderly man was seen with a grocery trolley and a walking stick to support himself.

This is the six-second clip which garnered even more praise from many netizens:

Hopes others will step forward to help

The young man in the video was later revealed to be 25-year-old Reyco Chai.

Chai told the Straits Times that he was riding along Yishun Avenue 2 when he noticed the elderly man.

Judging from the pace of which the elderly man was walking, Chai knew that the elderly man “could not make it” and was concerned that “vehicles might not stop for him when he was crossing”.

Hence, Chai took it upon himself to help stop oncoming traffic so the elderly man could cross safely.

They were about one quarter of the way when the green light for oncoming traffic came on, and it took them about five minutes to cross the road.

Nice.

Top photo screengrab from video by James Yao.