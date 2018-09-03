fbpx

Body wash in S’pore apparently helps you win lottery, increase kkb size, & ward off ghosts

Wow.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 3, 2018 @ 01:40 pm

What do you look for in a shampoo or body gel?

Perhaps a gentle scrub, a refreshing scent, or perhaps the ability to make your “kkb” (a male instrument of reproduction) longer.

Well, according to Kaffir Lime Singapore’s satisfied users, you might be able to get all of that, and more.

Here are some bottles of Kaffir Lime Premier double body wash.

Image from Kaffir Lime Singapore Facebook page

And, here’s what one customer had to say about the body wash.

But striking the lottery isn’t all the lime scented body wash/shampoo is apparently capable of.

Must buy.

More ways than one

And this focus on luck and fortune isn’t just a one way street.

Kaffir Lime themselves advocate using their products to ensure cleanliness, in more ways than one.

Specifically this part.

“It’s better to be safe than be sorry. Using the kaffir lime body shampoo to shower daily will give you the protection you need, 365 days a year, not just during the Lunar 7th month.”

And using it to cleanse and remove any negative energy from your property or yourself.

“Every month in the traditional Chinese almanac, there’s a Remove Day or 除日 suitable for cleansing and removing any negative energy from your property or yourself. If you feel that you have been experiencing obstacles in your life, on this day use the kaffir lime body shampoo to cleanse yourself from head to toe. You can also use it to cleanse your property starting from your main door and moving clockwise into every sector of your property.

Put some kaffir lime body shampoo into your pail of water for cleansing and mop the floor, wipe your furnitures, windows and doors. For the month of August, the 9 August, our National holiday, happens to be a remove day. The best timing to do your cleansing ritual is from 9am to 11am.”

And this conscientious decision to blend the ideas of “cleaning” both bodily dirt, and spiritual karma is evident throughout both their Facebook posts and their shelving options in brick and mortar stores.

As seen in this Sheng Shiong branch.

Photo via Kaffir Lime Singapore Facebook post

Yup, they put it in the incense section.

And their marketing seems to be working alright.

Sweet.

Image and screenshots from Kaffir Lime Singapore

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

