Japanese queue patiently in orderly lines to buy supplies after 6.7 Hokkaido earthquake

The Japanese never fail to amaze with their discipline.

Tanya Ong | September 7, 2018 @ 06:33 pm

Hokkaido was struck by a 6.7-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 6, triggering landslides that destroyed numerous homes and buildings.

Supermarkets out of stock

As of Sept. 7, the death toll has climbed to 16.

Apart from casualties, the earthquake has also caused power outages and disrupted water supply.

Many supermarkets are also out of stock as people have cleared the shelves of food and water.

Here are some screengrabs of a video taken earlier on Sept. 7, at a convenience store in Hokkaido:

Screengrab from Facebook video
Screengrab from Facebook video

Orderly queue for discounted goods

Despite such trying times, the earthquake victims have remained civil and composed.

According to several videos captured by a Taiwanese woman living in Hokkaido, Japanese residents are seen patiently queuing up in orderly lines to buy supplies from stores.

Here is a video of them queueing up to buy stuff from a supermarket:

This supermarket, according to her, was selling necessities, such as mineral water and instant ramen noodles, at a discounted price of only 100 yen (approximately S$1.20).

No jostling and hoarding of items

In another video, residents were seen queuing up to pay for their items in a convenience store.

At the time when the video was taken on Sept. 6, some of the goods on the shelves are nearly out of stock.

Check it out here:

Amazing, really.

Here’s another time when the Japanese demonstrated discipline:

Japan team cleans locker room after World Cup heartbreak, leaves thank you note

Top photo screengrab from video

