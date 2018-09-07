Japanese delivery rider valiantly tries to deliver pizza in the midst of a typhoon

Japan is going through one of their worst typhoons in recent history.

Advertisement

You can see some of the devastation here.

In the midst of all the destruction, a brave man stands tall on his motorcycle.

Brave pizza man

Here he is:

Advertisement

And he sure put up a brave fight.

But soon the elements overcame his grit.

Advertisement

Here’s another angle of the doomed fight:

And yet another Twitter user took a video of what is purportedly the same rider finishing up his delivery.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the winds proved to be a tad too much.

Moral of the story is: Who orders food during a typhoon??

Images from Pur305’s Twitter