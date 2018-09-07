Japanese delivery rider valiantly tries to deliver pizza in the midst of a typhoon
Poor guy.
Events
Japan is going through one of their worst typhoons in recent history.
You can see some of the devastation here.
Photos & videos of Japan’s worst typhoon in 25 years are absolutely terrifying
In the midst of all the destruction, a brave man stands tall on his motorcycle.
Brave pizza man
Here he is:
さすがにこの台風での配達は無謀です。@dominos_JP pic.twitter.com/x1YOCnoKWp
— キタケン(ジャカルタ→帰国) (@pur305) September 4, 2018
And he sure put up a brave fight.
But soon the elements overcame his grit.
Here’s another angle of the doomed fight:
同じマンションの人やったとゆう奇跡 pic.twitter.com/NIqtMy9Qde
— つよしYZF-R15 (@ishidatsu) September 4, 2018
And yet another Twitter user took a video of what is purportedly the same rider finishing up his delivery.
台風21号にドミノピザの配達人が飛ばされました！#台風21号 #ドミノピザ #配達 #大阪市 pic.twitter.com/9zKujoEQwO
— 1000mg (@1000mg) September 4, 2018
Unfortunately, the winds proved to be a tad too much.
Moral of the story is: Who orders food during a typhoon??
Images from Pur305’s Twitter
