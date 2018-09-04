Photos & videos of Japan’s worst typhoon in 25 years are absolutely terrifying
Devastating.
Japan is currently going through their worst typhoon in 25 years.
Typhoon Jebi has absolutely battered Western Japan.
The areas affected include Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe, but might not affect Tokyo
A tanker had hit a bridge connecting the mainland.
関西空港の連絡橋に船が衝突 風にあおられ
船は空港に燃料を運ぶタンカー船で、燃料を運び終えて停泊していたところ、風にあおられて橋に衝突したということです。
（午後３時半ごろの映像）https://t.co/F0q9NGd1Le #nhk_news pic.twitter.com/Tb39d3zY40
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) September 4, 2018
And the Kansai International Airport is entirely submerged, affecting hundreds of potential flights.
According to the Japan Times, here are the areas that have been given evacuation orders.
Evacuation orders, in which all residents are urged to evacuate immediately, have been issued for the following areas: Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture; Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture; Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture; Minoh, Osaka Prefecture; Shijonawate, Osaka Prefecture; Katano, Osaka Prefecture; Sennan District of Misaki, Osaka Prefecture; Chuo-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture;Higashinada-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture;Hyogo-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Nada-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Nagata-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Kita-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Suma-Ward, Kobe, Prefecture; Tarumi-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Yoshino District of Totsukawa, Nara Prefecture; Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture; Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture; Kozagawa, Wakayama Prefecture; Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture; Tonosho, Kagawa Prefecture; Ayagawa, Kagawa Prefecture; Kotohira, Kagawa Prefecture; Sanuki, Kagawa Prefecture; Seiyo, Ehime Prefecture.
Here are just some of the destruction
甲子園駅やばいっす pic.twitter.com/hZxQW2C9FE
— わんこ[email protected]デレメット両日 (@PwankoP) September 4, 2018
ほんまにやばい。#台風21号#海遊館#観覧車 pic.twitter.com/JUMRAmh0ux
— たくと (@tsutsumi1999022) September 4, 2018
Just got this video from my friend in Osaka #TyphoonJebi #japan pic.twitter.com/eTSWdIqBmi
— waterworld (@DimyatiDewi) September 4, 2018
Japan Now 😢
Powerful Typhoon in last 25 years .
Stay Strong Japan as always.#Japan #Typhoon #台風21号 #TyphoonJebi pic.twitter.com/ADTAGeueVk
— ஜப்பான் ரகு® (@japan_raghu) September 4, 2018
Calm down nature… too much for japan. #Japan #Typhoon #台風21号 #TyphoonJebi pic.twitter.com/hGsJmzzUlk
— ஜப்பான் ரகு® (@japan_raghu) September 4, 2018
Meanwhile in #Japan
Stay safe everyone
cc @StormchaserUKEU pic.twitter.com/94nImAxXZn
— #RobinHood (@realrobinhood19) September 4, 2018
#TyphoonJebi jeeeeeesus I can feel the building shake and some tiles just flew from the roof pic.twitter.com/hy50KfFNYC
— Melanie (@mel_lifluous3) September 4, 2018
Watch out for flying roof tiles coming in low and fast#jebi #TyphoonJebi #kyoto pic.twitter.com/2Z0SObZbSB
— Dr Patrick McCartney (@psdmccartney) September 4, 2018
Strong wind blows off roof water tank in Osaka #TyphoonJebi via @LuvShiratama pic.twitter.com/YXwnLhIdTn
— Thoton Akimoto (@Thoton) September 4, 2018
The extent of damages and cost to human life has not been ascertained, but at least one death has been confirmed.
Image from Sepi and Fukuno’s Twitter
