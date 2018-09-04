Photos & videos of Japan’s worst typhoon in 25 years are absolutely terrifying

Japan is currently going through their worst typhoon in 25 years.

Typhoon Jebi has absolutely battered Western Japan.

The areas affected include Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe, but might not affect Tokyo

A tanker had hit a bridge connecting the mainland.

And the Kansai International Airport is entirely submerged, affecting hundreds of potential flights.

According to the Japan Times, here are the areas that have been given evacuation orders.

Evacuation orders, in which all residents are urged to evacuate immediately, have been issued for the following areas: Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture; Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture; Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture; Minoh, Osaka Prefecture; Shijonawate, Osaka Prefecture; Katano, Osaka Prefecture; Sennan District of Misaki, Osaka Prefecture; Chuo-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture;Higashinada-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture;Hyogo-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Nada-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Nagata-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Kita-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Suma-Ward, Kobe, Prefecture; Tarumi-Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture; Yoshino District of Totsukawa, Nara Prefecture; Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture; Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture; Kozagawa, Wakayama Prefecture; Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture; Tonosho, Kagawa Prefecture; Ayagawa, Kagawa Prefecture; Kotohira, Kagawa Prefecture; Sanuki, Kagawa Prefecture; Seiyo, Ehime Prefecture.

Here are just some of the destruction

#TyphoonJebi jeeeeeesus I can feel the building shake and some tiles just flew from the roof pic.twitter.com/hy50KfFNYC — Melanie (@mel_lifluous3) September 4, 2018

Watch out for flying roof tiles coming in low and fast#jebi #TyphoonJebi #kyoto pic.twitter.com/2Z0SObZbSB — Dr Patrick McCartney (@psdmccartney) September 4, 2018

Strong wind blows off roof water tank in Osaka #TyphoonJebi via @LuvShiratama pic.twitter.com/YXwnLhIdTn — Thoton Akimoto (@Thoton) September 4, 2018

The extent of damages and cost to human life has not been ascertained, but at least one death has been confirmed.

Image from Sepi and Fukuno’s Twitter