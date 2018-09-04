fbpx

Back
﻿

Qiu Lian Ban Mee releases ready-to-cook ban mian at all major Fairprice outlets

Yums.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 4, 2018 @ 06:58 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Qiu Lian Ban Mee is a popular handmade noodle joint specialising in Ban Mian.

Here are some samples.

Image from Qiu Lian’s Facebook

Here are their outlets.

But if you can’t make it to these locations, but start having Ban Mian hunger pangs, this might help.

Ready to cook

That’s right, ready-to-cook Ban Mian.

Here are the four types available.

1. Ban Mee (Flat noodles)

2. Spicy, dry, noodles

3. Special Dark Sauce Dry Noodles

4. Qiu Lian You Mee (Thin noodles)

Here is their caption:

Hi all! Introducing our Ready-to-Cook series of fresh noodles with sauces included.
Find us at the chilled food section of major Fairprice outlets! ( including all Hyper and Finest)
Enjoy our quality fresh noodles with tasty sauces or soup base at your convenience.

Paste is also apparently included.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Shanmugam reveals more info behind decision to cancel Watain's performance in S'pore

Shanmugam: "I can’t see how we could have agreed" to letting Watain perform.

March 10, 12:04 am

Japanese student makes amazing paper craft out of snack boxes

Thinking out of the box. With the box.

March 9, 08:12 pm

Mahathir talks about S'pore, China, Najib & stepping down as PM in wide-ranging SCMP interview

The video interview is 33 minutes.

March 9, 05:43 pm

S'pore police successfully finds 2 children & grandmother who went missing in Bukit Panjang

Thank you SPF.

March 9, 05:32 pm

S'pore Army Half Marathon & SAFRA S'pore Bay Run in 2019 cancelled

The safety time-out was implemented following the death of Aloysius Pang.

March 9, 03:56 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close