Qiu Lian Ban Mee releases ready-to-cook ban mian at all major Fairprice outlets

Qiu Lian Ban Mee is a popular handmade noodle joint specialising in Ban Mian.

Here are some samples.

Here are their outlets.

But if you can’t make it to these locations, but start having Ban Mian hunger pangs, this might help.

Ready to cook

That’s right, ready-to-cook Ban Mian.

Here are the four types available.

1. Ban Mee (Flat noodles)

2. Spicy, dry, noodles

3. Special Dark Sauce Dry Noodles

4. Qiu Lian You Mee (Thin noodles)

Here is their caption:

Hi all! Introducing our Ready-to-Cook series of fresh noodles with sauces included.

Find us at the chilled food section of major Fairprice outlets! ( including all Hyper and Finest)

Enjoy our quality fresh noodles with tasty sauces or soup base at your convenience.

Paste is also apparently included.