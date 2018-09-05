fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore & M’sia to sign agreement on HSR, witnessed by Mahathir & DPM Teo

A breakthrough.

Sulaiman Daud | September 5, 2018 @ 12:54 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Singapore and Malaysia have reached an official agreement on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project (HSR).

On Sept. 5, Channel News Asia correspondent Melissa Goh tweeted at about 11.30am that a signing ceremony would take place at 2pm on the same day.

You can see it below:

Signing ceremony in Malaysia, witnessed by PM Mahathir and DPM Teo

The screen shot of the statement included in the tweet, which was in Malay, includes the following details:

  • The Signing Ceremony will be held in Putrajaya, Malaysia, at the Prime Minister’s Office.
  • The Agreement will be signed by Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and Singaporean Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.
  • The Signing Ceremony will be witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.

The statement, which was from the Malaysian Ministry of Economic Affairs, did not include further details of the Agreement itself.

However, CNA stated that it “expected” the agreement to confirm that the HSR project will be delayed.

Azmin’s earlier statement on HSR agreement

Previously, on Sept. 3, Singapore’s Ministry of Transport said that both countries were still in discussion and that it hoped a mutually acceptable agreement would be reached soon.

It said that the two countries were still in discussions over Malaysia’s request to defer the HSR.

No deal on HSR postponement: MOT says still in talks with M’sia, media reports not factual

This was different from Azmin’s own public statements earlier on Sept. 3, as he said that Singapore and Malaysia had already reached an agreement.

Speaking to local media, Azmin said:

“After a series of discussions, the Singapore government is in agreement with Malaysia to put the HSR project on hold for a period of time.”

He also claimed that Malaysia would not need to pay compensation to Singapore during this period of deferment, as it is only required to do so if it decides to terminate the project entirely.

Win-win deal?

On Aug. 30, Azmin was in Singapore to meet with Minister Khaw. Both Ministers later posted about their meeting on social media.

Azmin claimed that “We are inching closer to a win-win deal on HSR”, while Khaw called Azmin an “inspiring leader”.

S’pore, M’sia Ministers’ social media posts hint at possible happy ending to HSR saga

Top image adapted from MFA

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Comfort Delgro looking for passenger who alighted from taxi at ECP after driver blacks out

The driver had blacked out, causing him to lose control of the cab.

March 10, 03:08 pm

Catholic Church & Cornerstone Community Church praise government for move to cancel Watain concert

They stress the need to protect the nation from forms of art that would incite violence and hatred.

March 10, 02:58 pm

Pokémon Centre Singapore could open at Jewel Changi Airport by April 17, 2019

Will your Pikachu spark Nurse Joy?

March 10, 02:20 pm

As an 8-year-old, S'pore boy became a Tampines Rovers FC fan. 20 years later, he's their coach.

He's lived in Tampines all his life too.

March 10, 12:18 pm

Petitions started in S'pore calling for ban on Maroon 5 & Man United due to diabetes & devil link

Both petitions making strong cases.

March 10, 05:35 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close