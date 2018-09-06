Grab driver in S’pore allegedly earned more than S$12,000 in 5 weeks, provides tips for other drivers
Haven't minus petrol, road tax, etcetera etcetera.
If you have not heard of #Earn1konMonday or #Earn1konSunday, it is basically a challenge among private-hire drivers in Facebook community pages like this one to earn S$1,000 on a specific day of the week.
As of now, nobody (that we know of) has successfully achieved this mission, although a few individuals came very close.
More than S$12,000 in 5 weeks
Enter Facebook user Raw Bean Tanned’s friend.
According to his Sept. 4 post on community page ProDriver Inc (Grab / RYDE / TADA / Kardi / Urge Drivers SG), a friend of his has been driving for Grab for about two months.
In the span of five weeks, the private-hire driver has earned a total of S$12,469.50.
He achieved this by working a six-day week, about 12 to 14 hours daily.
Grab drivers can get an average of S$30 per hour during peak hours and S$25 per hour during non-peak hours.
This driver earns an average of S$29 per hour, which essentially means he is consistently earning peak hour rates.
This, however, does not take into account miscellaneous costs such as petrol, electronic road pricing (ERP), parking and etcetera.
Here’s a breakdown of the driver’s earnings:
1. July 30 to Aug. 5
Total fares: S$2,560.50
Total trips: 194
Average fare per trip: S$13.20
2. Aug. 6 to 12
Total fares: S$2,577
Total trips: 202
Average fare per trip: S$12.75
3. Aug. 13 to 19
Total fares: S$2,479
Total trips: 184
Average fare per trip: S$13.47
4. Aug. 20 to 26
Total fares: S$2,426
Total trips: 178
Average fare per trip: S$13.63
5. Aug. 27 to Sep. 1
Total fares: S$2,427
Total trips: 172
Average fare per trip: S$14.11
Pointers from Grab driver
If you’re wondering how this particular driver manages to earn so much, here are some things that he has done and considered:
- Drive 12-14 hours a day
- Have two separate shifts per day: 7am to 12pm and 5pm to 12am
- Drives significantly less on Sundays
- Good sense of peak and non-peak periods
- Bought second-hand child booster seat to accommodate to “cheapo” passengers with young children
- Never rejects disabled or handicapped passengers
- Can-do attitude and never-say-die mentality
Totally possible, says fellow drivers
Given that this is no mean feat, there were some private-hire drivers who congratulated the driver:
Others also mentioned that it actually is possible to earn that much within a week, although it can cost one’s health to deteriorate.
And, without a doubt, there will always be the naysayers.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
