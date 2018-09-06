Glue traps are bad. This is what they did to cats in Yishun. Bad.

Traps are set up in urban Singapore for various reasons, from catching pests by exterminators to trapping fish by hobbyist anglers.

Advertisement

Sometimes, however, these traps catch unsuspecting victims instead:

And unfortunately, this cruel practice doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon.

Advertisement

Glue traps meant for rats caught cats

On Aug. 14, community cats page Yishun 326 Tabby cat shared the following post on their Facebook page.

This was what the post said happened:

On Aug. 13 around 8pm, a cat feeder noticed several pest control technicians laying glue traps laced with food crumbs along the walkway of a bin centre at Northview Primary School.

She was told by one of the technicians that the glue traps are meant to trap rats.

Feeder informed technicians that two community cats were trapped in the same glue traps earlier in May.

Technicians proceeded to lay the glue traps in the drain instead of at the walkway.

Feeder requested for technicians to remove the traps out of fear that more cats will get caught in the glue traps.

Technicians apparently removed the traps “angrily”.

Pest control engaged by town council

When the feeder asked if there were more traps in the vicinity, the pest control personnel allegedly said they had forgotten “where or how many glue traps they had laid”.

One technician also allegedly said they were engaged by Sembawang Town Council (SBTC) to set up the glue traps.

According to Yishun 326 tabby cat, SBTC apparently admitted it had activated the pest control services on the evening of Aug. 13.

Yishun 326 Tabby cat had contacted both the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) and SBTC regarding this incident.

However, in response to media queries, SBTC said it does not allow the use of glue traps:

Kindly note that glue traps are strictly not allowed by Sembawang Town Council. Action will be taken against contractors who flout the rule. Thank you once again for sharing your legitimate concern with us.

Advertisement

Cats believed to have been caught in glue traps

For context, two cats were previously found with an adhesive substance and newspapers on their fur in Yishun Avenue 6 earlier in May 2018.

Believed to have been caught in glue traps, the people behind the same Facebook page apparently reached out to SBTC, which at that time claimed that it did not engage any pest control services.

Top image via Yishun 326 Tabby cat