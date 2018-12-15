Back
﻿

M’sian company sells durian alcohol made with Mao Shan Wang durians

I thought will die one.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 12, 05:12 pm

Upsurge

There’s a widely-circulated myth that eating durian with alcohol will kill you.

And indeed, it’s exactly that — just a myth — and while pairing the two might give you indigestion and bloating, death is very unlikely.

Why not, then, celebrate that revelation over a glass of durian alcohol?

Durian spirit

Dorian Inside is a Malaysian company that has been making durian liquor in 2016.

Business must be doing well, because they’ve recently expanded their business, and made it into the Malaysia Book of Records.

They are located at Petaling Jaya in Selangor.

According to their site, their liquor is brewed from “100% pure, delicious flesh” of the Musang King (also known as Moa Shan Wang).

Image from Dorian-Inside’s Facebook

Here’s their product.

Images from Dorian Inside

Image from Dorian Insides Facebook page

Availability

It looks like the company sends shipments of its durian liquor out to China.

And their products are, of course, available in Malaysia as well.

According to what appears to be their online store on Alibaba, you need to buy a minimum of 24 units.

Here are the prices:

Screenshot from Alibaba

And surprisingly, the drink seems to have gone down well with their customers.

“very unexpected experience and sensation, not heavy n very refreshing indeed”.

Yums.

Top photos via Dorian Insides Facebook page

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

