3 young males electrocuted after touching street pole partially submerged in floodwater in Mexico

Disturbing footage of three people falling facedown after touching a street pole during a flood is making its rounds on social media lately.

Viewer discretion is advised for the following content:

Before you think floods are not very relevant to Singapore:

The video, uploaded on Facebook on Friday, Sept. 7, has been shared over 800 times.

According to LiveLeak, the video was captured by security cameras from a warehouse in the Quinta Colonial neighbourhood in Apodaca, a city in Mexico.

The pole that that the victims touched were supposedly mercurial light poles.

The source also says the people captured in the video were high school students. Two of the three reportedly survived.

The non-survivor, however, reportedly died from drowning, and not electrocution.

It is unclear when the incident exactly happened, but the video was timestamped Sept. 3, 2018.

Young woman tried to help

In the video, a student could be seen walking towards the pole, seemingly to want to use it for support.

Upon touching it, he immediately collapsed and fell into the water.

Another student then quickly came by, perhaps to help the first student who just collapsed.

However, he suffered the same fate as the first student after touching the pole.

Thereafter, a third student came by. He collapsed as well after coming into contact with the pole.

Shortly after the three students fell into the water, a young woman could be seen wading towards them and trying to pull them up.

The first student that the woman helped could then be seen stumbling through the floodwater.

Netizens shook

Understandably, netizens were disturbed by what they saw in the video, with many warning others to not touch utility poles during a flood.

(Prayer) Oh God, protect the people I love.

Electricity a tricky business during floods

According to power supply company, it is possible for floodwaters to damage electrical installations, which can then conduct electricity, making such installations unsafe during and after a flood.

It is therefore recommended to take steps to stay safe around electricity during severe flooding, such as disconnecting the power supply in a home before a flood, and not using any electrical appliances that have been wet during a flood.

Electrical wiring and electrical appliances in a previously flooded home have to be inspected before being certified as safe to use.

Unfortunate incidents

Earlier in March this year, a 27-year-old woman was electrocuted to death while making her way through floodwater in Bangkok’s Bang Khin Thien district during her lunch break.

Similarly, in June this year, four people in Guangdong province, China, died in a single day after being electrocuted when torrential downpour flooded parts of the city.

Chinese residents were then alarmed when disturbing footage of the lifeless bodies floating through the flooded city streets surfaced on the internet.

All screenshots and top image via kamifrenz/FB