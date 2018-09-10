6 otters face off against tail-less crocodile at Sungei Buloh. It was an otter domination.
A bevy of six otters were caught on camera facing off with a crocodile at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.
A video of the wild encounter was shared on Facebook page Ottercity on Sept. 9.
Accompanied by an epic soundtrack, the video purportedly condenses what was apparently a 10-minute long tangle between the two species, with the otters circling the crocodile and squeaking at it repeatedly.
This disturbs the tail-less crocodile enough for it to lash out twice, first at the 27-second mark and later in a much more ferocious manner, at the 54-second mark.
This crocodile is a regular feature at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.
Mobbing the crocodile
This is not the first time that otters have been seen tangling against crocodiles.
In 2017, another video, also taken at Sungei Buloh Wetlands, showed five otters taunting a crocodile.
Such behaviour is known as “mobbing” — a defensive mechanism adopted by potential prey species where several of them gang up to confront and harass a potential predator.
This has the dual purpose of alerting other animals to the predator’s presence, as well as attempting to force the predator to move on.
Close-up video: Otters confronting crocodile at Sungei Buloh by ‘mobbing’ it
Croc was Sungei Buloh’s only crocodile without a tail
Ottercity identified the crocodile as Tailless — Sungei Buloh’s one and only crocodile that lost its tail in a fight with another crocodile.
Ottercity also added in the comments that:
