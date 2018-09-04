3 passers-by save cat from drowning in Pasir Ris canal

Three passers-by saved a cat from drowning in a canal in Pasir Ris on Sunday, Sept. 2 at around 11am.

Advertisement

Video

A video of the incident was shot by a resident who first spotted the cat in the water:

Advertisement

Cyclist to the rescue

One of the passers-by appeared to be a cyclist as he was wearing a cycling helmet.

He made his way down the edge of the canal to offer a life buoy for the cat to get a paw hold.

A fourth person wearing a cycling helmet appeared later in the video with a long pole in his hand.

All the while a dog kept vigil on the track.

Saved

The cat eventually climbed onto the buoy and made its way safely up the side of the canal after some coaxing.

Before the cat climbed up the edge of the canal, it was seen struggling in the water.

It managed to cling onto the edge by holding on to the pipe opening in the canal wall to stop it from being swept away by the current.