S’pore cat launches mouse in air, stands over fallen “corpse”, turns around, mouse escapes immediately

This might be the cutest thing we’ve seen all day.

Twitter user Yongshanjie uploaded a video on Friday, August 31, which might be a serious contender for cutest video of the year.

Already garnering over 5,000 retweets in less than a day.

Advertisement

Here’s the video.

you had 1 job kitty pic.twitter.com/mFua5WBYXf — sj (@yongshanjie) August 31, 2018

And here’s the tale of woe told in three acts.

The hunt

The cat spots its prey and quickly gives chase.

It is a swift chase, and a pounce and a shrill squeak later, the mouse lies motionless under merciless paws.

The kill

But the predator isn’t satisfied. It is not only the mouse’s meat it craves, but the humiliation of its prey that sustains it.

Advertisement

In a flash, it tosses the lifeless corpse high into the air, to the audible chagrin of helpless onlookers.

The deed is done. And the meow-derer saunters over in victory.

Advertisement

The Escape

A quick little sniff to whet the appetite, a prelude to a meal.

But the cat is not the apex predator it once was, and it finds itself distracted, first by the videographer.

And then by something behind.

And like Lazarus, the mouse suddenly rises up and seizes the chance to escape the jaws of death.

Leaving the cat to wonder over what could have been.

And thus, the circle of life in tropical Singapore continues to chug along.

Advertisement

Top images: screenshots via @yongshanjie’s Twitter video