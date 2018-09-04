fbpx

Back
﻿

Car in S’pore sick of being stuck in jam, finds innovative way to get around traffic

Zai.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 4, 2018 @ 07:23 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Neccessity is the mother of innovation.

Take this case for example, the driver needed to get somewhere else, he then used innovation to find another way.

Here he is, on the precipice of the jam.

Screenshot from Roads.sg

Here he is, continuing.

Screenshot from Road.sg

And he just kept going.

Here is the video.

Here are the reactions.

With some speculating where the incident took place.

Image and screenshots from Roads.sg

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japanese student makes amazing paper craft out of snack boxes

Thinking out of the box. With the box.

March 9, 08:12 pm

Mahathir talks about S'pore, China, Najib & stepping down as PM in wide-ranging SCMP interview

The video interview is 33 minutes.

March 9, 05:43 pm

S'pore police successfully finds 2 children & grandmother who went missing in Bukit Panjang

Thank you SPF.

March 9, 05:32 pm

S'pore Army Half Marathon & SAFRA S'pore Bay Run in 2019 cancelled

The safety time-out was implemented following the death of Aloysius Pang.

March 9, 03:56 pm

Kitaro & Led Zeppelin could not perform in 1970s S'pore as long hair not allowed

It was called Operation Snip Snip.

March 9, 03:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close