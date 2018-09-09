Man who took car vs. bollard photo reminds us how lucky we are to have S’pore’s infrastructure

You might have heard about the accident involving a sports car and a motorcycle at the junction of Kaki Bukit and Eunos Link.

According to Channel 8 News, the unfortunate incident resulted in the driver, the motorcyclist, and the pillion being taken to the hospital.

No passer-by or pedestrians, however, were hurt in the incident.

And we might have the bollard to thank for it.

Here’s another look at what could have been a far worse situation:

Lots of people waiting to cross the road

As it is, a Singaporean passer-by who took a photo at the scene of the accident has a meaningful message to share.

Leonard Francisco Neo — as he is known on Facebook — was taking his son to meet his fiancée for lunch when he encountered the sight of the car severely wrecked by the bollard.

According to Neo, tons of people were milling about, waiting to cross the junction. Some of them took the same photo and remarked how strong the bollard was.

Not taking safety for granted

At this, Neo reminds us how lucky we are to have the things we do in Singapore — in this instance, careful planning of infrastructure.

The car would have ploughed through a mini crowd if not for the bollard, he wrote on the Facebook post.

Neo added that some other countries do not even having proper crossings, let alone safety measures like these.

“Now think about what are the small things the government has done for us quietly. We don’t even notice them or be thankful until we need it.”

In fact, another user who shared the accident to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante said that the bollard saved her boyfriend’s life — and that of other pedestrians — that day.

Original post by Neo here:

Top image from Leonard Francisco Neo’s Facebook