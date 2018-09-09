fbpx

Back
﻿

Man who took car vs. bollard photo reminds us how lucky we are to have S’pore’s infrastructure

We don't really notice such safety measures in our daily lives.

Mandy How | September 9, 2018 @ 07:07 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

You might have heard about the accident involving a sports car and a motorcycle at the junction of Kaki Bukit and Eunos Link.

Sports car swerves to avoid motorcyclist, crashes into a bollard along Kaki Bukit area

According to Channel 8 News, the unfortunate incident resulted in the driver, the motorcyclist, and the pillion being taken to the hospital.

No passer-by or pedestrians, however, were hurt in the incident.

And we might have the bollard to thank for it.

Here’s another look at what could have been a far worse situation:

Lots of people waiting to cross the road

As it is, a Singaporean passer-by who took a photo at the scene of the accident has a meaningful message to share.

Leonard Francisco Neo — as he is known on Facebook — was taking his son to meet his fiancée for lunch when he encountered the sight of the car severely wrecked by the bollard.

According to Neo, tons of people were milling about, waiting to cross the junction. Some of them took the same photo and remarked how strong the bollard was.

Not taking safety for granted

At this, Neo reminds us how lucky we are to have the things we do in Singapore — in this instance, careful planning of infrastructure.

The car would have ploughed through a mini crowd if not for the bollard, he wrote on the Facebook post.

Neo added that some other countries do not even having proper crossings, let alone safety measures like these.

“Now think about what are the small things the government has done for us quietly. We don’t even notice them or be thankful until we need it.”

In fact, another user who shared the accident to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante said that the bollard saved her boyfriend’s life — and that of other pedestrians — that day.

Original post by Neo here:

Top image from Leonard Francisco Neo’s Facebook 

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Malay entrepreneur in S'pore claims he does 400% more sales using non-Malay name

Gotta fly to get to where others walk.

March 14, 10:47 pm

S'pore taxi driver lends penniless passenger S$5 to buy dinner for pregnant wife despite being doubtful

He also sent him to and fro both destinations.

March 14, 10:15 pm

CPF says woman who can't withdraw savings for son's mental health treatment is getting financial help

In her letter, the mother blamed the government's policies for her family's circumstances.

March 14, 07:23 pm

TCM practitioner in S’pore suspended after diabetic patient loses leg

He was suspended for three years and fined S$5,000.

March 14, 06:55 pm

Pasir Ris cyclist incident: Lorry driver accused of acting rashly, faces jail term of at least 2 weeks

Initially, the lorry driver had faced a charge of causing hurt to others through negligent behaviour.

March 14, 06:39 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close