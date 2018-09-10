Bee Cheng Hiang has opened a bak kwa-themed eatery in Serangoon

If you really, really like bak kwa (BBQ-ed pork), you could check out The Grillery by Bee Cheng Hiang — a 2,000 sq ft concept store that includes a bistro, a wine-cellar, and a BBQ theatre.

Here’s a look at the bistro’s menu and other in-store offerings.

Full menu with tapas, salads, and main courses

The menu is a collaboration between Bee Cheng Hiang and Chef Zor Tan — former executive chef of the now-defunct Restaurant André.

However, as the store is currently in its soft launch phase, only tapas will be available.

Diners can expect, modern, fusion food on the menu, inspired by the brand’s bak kwa and floss products.

Wine-pairing, hands-on barbecuing, floss-making

Besides the eatery, there are a few other first-of-its-kind elements available at the flagship store.

One of them being wine-paring, where you can actually choose a bottle from their wine-cellar to have it with your meal on the spot (or bring it home, if you wish).

Besides that, you can try your hand at barbecuing bak kwa over a charcoal barbecue pit (guided by a chef, thankfully), or purchase some pork floss made on the spot.

Address: 1359 Serangoon Road, Singapore 328241

Opening Hours: 9.30am to 10.30pm daily (first order at 11am, last order at 9pm)

Top image from Bee Cheng Hiang Singapore