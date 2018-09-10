fbpx

Bee Cheng Hiang has opened a bak kwa-themed eatery in Serangoon

Interesting.

Mandy How | September 10, 2018 @ 05:57 pm

If you really, really like bak kwa (BBQ-ed pork), you could check out The Grillery by Bee Cheng Hiang — a 2,000 sq ft concept store that includes a bistro, a wine-cellar, and a BBQ theatre.

Here’s a look at the bistro’s menu and other in-store offerings.

Full menu with tapas, salads, and main courses

The menu is a collaboration between Bee Cheng Hiang and Chef Zor Tan — former executive chef of the now-defunct Restaurant André.

However, as the store is currently in its soft launch phase, only tapas will be available.

Diners can expect, modern, fusion food on the menu, inspired by the brand’s bak kwa and floss products.

Mozzarella katsu with fusion bak kwa, garnished with in-house mayonnaise, S$10
Gourmet Enoki Roll, which uses bak kwa (also made from pork belly) instead of bacon, S$9.50
DIY sliders with pork/chicken bak kwa, caramelized onions, quail eggs and house-made sambal mayonnaise, S$14
Steamed egg custard topped with bak kwa, S$5
Patatas bravas, a Spanish bar food that typically consists of fried potato cubes served with spicy tomato sauce. This version of the dish has spicy bak kwa, housemade mayonnaise, and reduction of tomato. S$9
Pumpkin tempura, S$6

Wine-pairing, hands-on barbecuing, floss-making

Besides the eatery, there are a few other first-of-its-kind elements available at the flagship store.

One of them being wine-paring, where you can actually choose a bottle from their wine-cellar to have it with your meal on the spot (or bring it home, if you wish).

Besides that, you can try your hand at barbecuing bak kwa over a charcoal barbecue pit (guided by a chef, thankfully), or purchase some pork floss made on the spot.

Address: 1359 Serangoon Road, Singapore 328241
Opening Hours: 9.30am to 10.30pm daily (first order at 11am, last order at 9pm)

Top image from Bee Cheng Hiang Singapore

 

 

