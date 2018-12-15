Back
Apple announcing new iPhones in less than 5 hours, here are all the supposed leaked photos and information to tide you over till then

Soon.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 12, 07:50 pm

Apple will announce their new models at 1am Singapore time on September 13.

Which is tomorrow. And very early.

So if you can’t stay up that late, have a gander at all the supposed leaked photographs of the new iPhones expected to be showcased tomorrow.

iPhone XS, Max, and the other one

Here is a purported leak of what the iPhone XS, one of the three new offerings rumoured to be showcased tomorrow.

Image from Techradar, the enquirer, weibo

Funnily enough, here is the disclaimer that Techradar gave on their site.

The phone looks so similar to last year’s model that we can’t be certain that’s not what we’re looking at – although the iPhone XS is rumored to look more or less identical to the iPhone X.

Yup, it’s so similar that it might actually be the iPhone X.

Welp.

Max

You might have seen this image floating around.

Image from 9to5Mac

This is allegedly the iPhone XS Max, which as you’ve guessed, is like the iPhone XS but large.

According to 9to5mac, the “budget” phone of the bunch is expected have an LCD screen, and while it is marketed as a budget phone, that term, as you will later see, might very well be extremely relative.

According to the Verge, Apple inadvertently leaked out all three names on their website, and the budget phone will most probably be known as iPhone XR.

It will also come out later than the other two phones.

Here are what the three phones are expected to look like

Image adapted from 9to5mac
Image from 9to5Mac

Here’s what the phone was expected to look like a few months ago.

Image from Marques Brownlee’s YouTube

Price

Here are the prices according to a German tech site called Macerkopf.

According to them, here are the prices.

Budget phone: 799 Euros (1,299 SGD)

iPhone XS: 909 Euros (1,450 SGD)

iPhone XS Max: 1149 Euros (1,833 SGD)

Dual SIM

The phones, or at least some of the phones, will also offer dual SIM capabilities.

Image from Everything Apple Pro’s YouTube

Although there has been conflicting reports over how the dual SIM capabilities will be implemented.

Image form 9to5mac

You can check out a quick roundup here.

And if you’re a truly big Apple fan, you can livestream the launch event here.

Image collated from 9to5 Mac and EverythingApplePro

