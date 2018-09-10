Defence Minister: 350 S’porean males default on NS every year on average

With Ben Davis and Kevin Kwan in the news recently, the issue of National Service defaulting has again been brought to the fore.

Jurong GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Ang Wei Neng posted a Parliamentary Question to the Minister for Defence, Dr Ng Eng Hen, asking the following:

For the past 10 years, what has been the number of outstanding National Service (NS) defaulters. How many have been eventually charged or pardoned. What have been the efforts to trace and prosecute NS defaulters especially when they are overseas. What are the criteria for providing clemency to NS defaulters, if at all.

350 NS defaulters every year on average

In response, Ng gave a written reply indicating that an average of 350 Singaporean males default on their National Service obligation every year, for the past decade.

They default by either failing to register or enlist for NS, or by failing to return after their Exit Permit expires.

Ng added that about one third of these defaulters have been arrested or have come forward to “resolve their Enlistment Act offences”.

Ng went on to inform Ang that efforts to trace and contact NS defaulters include visiting their local addresses, sending registered mail, and even tracing through their educational institutions.

Lastly, Ng mentioned that while MINDEF works with the Police to arrest NS defaulters, the “enforcement and punishment” for defaulting is governed by the Enlistment Act and meted out by the Courts.

Under the Enlistment Act, Singaporean males who fail to fulfil their NS obligations can face a fine of up to $10,000, or up to three years in prison, or both.

You can read Ng’s written reply here.

