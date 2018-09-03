3 out the 18 abducted St John Island’s cats found hungry & thirsty in Sembawang Park, the rest still missing

St John’s Island is one of the southern islands of Singapore, known for its tranquillity as well as its abundance of cats.

These cats are well-taken care of by volunteers and workers on the island ever since the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) took over the island for development plans.

In 2014, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) also conducted a neutering exercise on the island.

A key caregiver of the St John Island cats is a person known as Angela.

She has been visiting the island every fortnight, over the past four years, via private charter at her own expense, while the workers there help to feed the cats daily.

She also helps raise funds for the cats’ food ration and vet treatment via a Facebook page called St John Island’s Cats.

Missing

However, on Aug. 26, Angela was informed that 18 cats had been removed from the island and they might be relocated in Ang Mo Kio on the mainland.

These cats were mostly brown tabby cats aged five and above, and are likely part of the “brown clan” at the mangrove area on the island, according to the post by St John’s Island Marine Laboratory Facebook page.

A report was immediately lodged with Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) to launch an investigation.

Abduction or reckless rescue effort?

Speaking to Mothership.sg, Angela elaborated that she was informed by another lady who had spotted a group loading the cats in carriers at the jetty.

Sensing something fishy, the lady sent a private message to Angela.

“A lady, who was there fishing with friends, was waiting for her ferry at the jetty when she saw a group of ang moh (Caucasians) with carriers and putting cats in carriers. She quickly pm me via the page and told me what she saw.” “And told me that when she asked one young Chinese lady who are they and what they doing, she told this witness that they are volunteers there for two years and refused to share further info about their plans for the cats they were taking away. Then she asked if I knew this group of people. I told her definitely not. Cos this project is run on my own but with help of own friends.”

Angela also mentioned an encounter with a Chinese lady two to three months ago.

However, the lady and her partner went ahead to take two sickly cats out of the island days after and eventually cut off communications with Angela.

“Before this incident on Sunday took place, approximately two to three months ago, a Chinese name lady private messaged my page and proposed that I work with her and her partner to ‘save the cats out to seek treatment and then rehome’.” “She got hold of the page via Cat Welfare Society who linked her up with me. I asked her what’s her proposal cos I want to warn her such mass rescue ops is not easy both physically and financially. Several back-up plans must also be in place in the event cats after being treated but cos of health issues can never be released back.” “Suitable long-term foster homes must be ready to take in and provide palliative care. Or else have to raise funds too for commercial boarding for these cats and can be costly and insecure funding too.” “I have shared with her the challenges hoping she will reconsider the plan as I have been in this rescue circle for 15 years with the recent project — 95 Siameses saved out of breeder’s three-room flat with my friends.” “I am open to her ideas but I need to direct her back to the reality as I know the cats on the island better than her. Thereafter, I did not hear from her. Days later, someone showed me an Instagram page set up on she and her partner had gone to the island and took out two cats that were sickly without telling me.” “Don’t get me wrong. I am fine with ppl helping the cats but I just need to know their movement that’s all. I mean I have been with them for four years and the bond is there. All of a sudden the link between us gone.” “I direct messaged the lady but never once I received any response. Shortly after, I managed to find out that she planned to adopt a cat from my friend and also one cat taken out by them from the island had been put to sleep while the other one sent to shelter cos she could not manage the cat.” “I had offered to take over if she can’t manage cos right from the start I knew the cat needed palliative care. Thereafter I noticed I was blocked on her Instagram.” “Coincidentally, sometime after cats were taken out by the couple, a lady, who recently set up a rescue group with her friends, PM me that a guy emailed her to seek her help to get the ‘sick cats’ from St John’s island and relocate to Ang Mo Kio. And from some sources, I was told they might be related.”

Concerns over health condition of St John Island’s cats

Speaking to Mothership.sg, Angela shared that how recent developments may have affected the cats’ health conditions.

“It’s because this year, there have been some developments in parts of the island and perhaps due to the noise, pollution etc cats being easily stressed might have affected their health.” “I also noticed many were dehydrated meaning they have a problem getting water resources.” “The trip to send them to (see the vet at) the mainland during the first year was tough cos many were ill due to poor diet. Once they recovered, I will send them back cos they enjoy the freedom (on the island). As mentioned above, this year I am seeing more sickly cats, most are dehydrated.” “Yes, it’s tedious but you just can’t ignore and not send.”

The cats were arranged to see a vet but went missing the night before the day of the appointment.

3 cats found in Sembawang Park after a week’s search

St John Island’s cats Facebook page updated on Sept. 3 that three out of 18 cats were found in Sembawang Park.

The first cat Lica was found seeking shelter from the sun under the BBQ pit and appeared to have gum problems. Subsequently, the team also found the second cat JJ at the car park under a truck and the third one called Voiceless Jay (VJ).

All three cats were brought to the vet. There is still no news of other 15 cats.

If you have spotted any possible St John Island’s cats, feel free to contact AVA or comment on St John Island’s cats Facebook page with the photo of the cat(s).

Top photo collage from St John Island’s cats Facebook page