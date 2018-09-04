fbpx

Disney Christmas light-up in Orchard Road largest in Southeast Asia from Nov. 10, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019

There will be crowds.

Fasiha Nazren | September 4, 2018 @ 08:01 pm

Upsurge

Just when you thought you’ve seen enough of Disney, there’s another Disney-themed event to end the year.

Orchard Road decorated with Disney characters

Orchard Road will be decked out with Disney and Disney-Pixar characters like Mickey Mouse, Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Woody from Toy Story this Christmas season.

This year’s edition of Christmas on A Great Street will be the first branded light-up in 35 years and will be Disney’s largest Christmas street light-up in Southeast Asia.

Four themed zones

From Tanglin Mall, all the way to Plaza Singapura, the 2.88km stretch along Orchard Road will have four different Disney Themes.

1) Disney Princess

The road from Tanglin Mall to Shaw House will go with the theme of Disney Princess, where you can pose with The Little Mermaid herself:

This zone will also be decorated with hanging street lights featuring iconic elements of Disney princesses, including Cinderella’s glass slippers and the apple from Snow White.

2) Mickey Mouse & Friends

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Disney theme without the iconic Mickey Mouse himself.

This zone themed after Mickey Mouse & Friends will be located from Ion Orchard to Mandarin Gallery.

It will feature set pieces with both Mickey and Minnie Mouse:

Not forgetting their friends, Donald and Daisy Duck.

The hanging streetlights will be blue in colour, featuring elements like Mickey Mouse’s gloves and signature head.


3) Frozen

The Frozen-themed lights will be located from [email protected] to Orchard Central.

The hanging streetlights along this zone will feature snowflakes and Anna and Elsa themselves.

4) Toy Story

The last zone will be Toy Story-themed, with silhouettes of the memorable Little Green Men and also the likes of Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

This zone will stretch from Orchard Central to Plaza Singapura.

Instagram-worthy arches

The stars of the show, of course, has to be the glittery main arch, that will be located at the junction of Paterson Road: 

And the mini arch where you can take Instagram-worthy photos, in front of Wisma Atria.

Light up begins Nov. 10

If you want to be among the first to witness the light-up, Disney Magical Moments will run from Nov. 10, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019.

The lights will be on from:

  • 6.30pm to 12am from Sundays to Thursdays
  • 6.30pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays
  • 6.30pm to 6am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

All images courtesy of Orchard Road Business Association

