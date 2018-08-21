fbpx

Back
﻿

Youths vape & light cigarette at back of public bus in S’pore

The video was uploaded as an Instagram story.

Tanya Ong | August 21, 2018 @ 06:14 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Young people in Singapore are upping the stakes to see who can get away with the craziest things.

Recently, one was filmed doing muscle-ups over the corridor of a eight-storey flat:

Male S’porean youth risks life doing muscle-ups dangling off HDB corridor

Another threw a traffic cone off a HDB block:

Teen intentionally throws traffic cone off HDB block for Instagram Stories

Adding on to the list is this bunch of youths who brazenly smoked at the back of a public bus, and then uploaded a video to Instagram.

Vaping & lighting cigarette

The Instagram story was uploaded by a private account, but the entire video was screen-recorded and uploaded to Twitter on Aug. 19.

Three youths can be seen in the video, and one appeared to be vaping:

Screengrab from Instastory.
Screengrab from Instastory.

He was accompanied by two others, who were seen with cigarettes in their mouths.

One of them proceeded to light up:

Screengrab from Instastory.
Screengrab from Instastory.

Here’s a clip of them with their faces censored:

Obviously illegal

Smoking is prohibited on public buses, and smokers are liable to a composition sum of S$200 if caught smoking in prohibited places, or up to $1,000 if convicted in court.

And according to section 16(2A) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA), it is illegal to possess, purchase and use vaporisers in Singapore as of Feb. 1, 2018.

Persons found guilty of this offence can be fined up to S$2,000.

Top photo composite image using video screengrabs

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Democratic Party seeks 300-500 volunteers in general election campaign launch

It begins.

February 23, 08:55 pm

Naked mole rat lookalike rescued along Barker Road turns out to be a baby squirrel

Sadly, a reunion for the baby with its mother was not to be.

February 23, 04:14 pm

I am a young, middle-income, HDB-dwelling S’porean, & I don’t mind paying more income taxes. Here’s why.

Perhaps it is less about competitiveness than it might be about our mindsets as a people, and a little bit of political will.

February 23, 03:07 pm

Fill a box to the brim with books for S$50 at AMK warehouse sale between March 8 - 16, 2019

It's back.

February 23, 01:46 pm

S'porean spent 200 hours making dazzling 102-second time-lapse video with 17,000 photos

So shiny.

February 23, 01:25 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close