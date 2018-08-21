Youths vape & light cigarette at back of public bus in S’pore

Young people in Singapore are upping the stakes to see who can get away with the craziest things.

Recently, one was filmed doing muscle-ups over the corridor of a eight-storey flat:

Another threw a traffic cone off a HDB block:

Adding on to the list is this bunch of youths who brazenly smoked at the back of a public bus, and then uploaded a video to Instagram.

Vaping & lighting cigarette

The Instagram story was uploaded by a private account, but the entire video was screen-recorded and uploaded to Twitter on Aug. 19.

Three youths can be seen in the video, and one appeared to be vaping:

He was accompanied by two others, who were seen with cigarettes in their mouths.

One of them proceeded to light up:

Here’s a clip of them with their faces censored:

Obviously illegal

Smoking is prohibited on public buses, and smokers are liable to a composition sum of S$200 if caught smoking in prohibited places, or up to $1,000 if convicted in court.

And according to section 16(2A) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA), it is illegal to possess, purchase and use vaporisers in Singapore as of Feb. 1, 2018.

Persons found guilty of this offence can be fined up to S$2,000.

Top photo composite image using video screengrabs