Man devastated Yakult sold out at FairPrice Finest, demands explanation on Facebook

If you have ever gotten upset at having your favourite drink sold out at the supermarket, you might understand this Facebook user (whom we shall call Koh).

According to his Facebook post, Koh went to Fairprice Finest at Marine Parade at 10.15am to get some Yakult for his children but found that there was none.

When he approached a staff, they told him that it was sold out. Another customer might let it slide – not Koh though.

He proceeded to post a complaint on NTUC Fairprice’s Facebook page detailing how he was “extremely disappointed that a Ntuc Finest store can run out of yakult” and demanded that Fairprice “give [him] an explanation”.

Here’s his complaint in full which was posted on the NTUC Fairprice Facebook page:

I want to make a complaint. This morning around 10.15am, i went to NTUC Finest marine parade to get some yakult for my kids and guess what? Not a single pack of yakult available. Ask the staff and they just told me, sold out lor. Extremely disappointed that a Ntuc Finest store can run out of yakult. I rather buy from other sources from now on. Give me an explanation.

As you can imagine, people on Facebook didn’t react too kindly to his complaint:

All things considered, it is quite amazing that Fairprice bothered to respond:

Ironic, considering that by the time he was typing out this post, the Yakult had already been replenished.

You can view the original Facebook post below:

Top images via NTUC Fairprice Facebook page