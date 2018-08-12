Xiaxue unapologetic after receiving flak for critiquing National Day Parade 2018 performance
Not backing down.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Pioneer blogger-turned-influencer Xiaxue is embroiled in the latest controversy after she publicly put down a segment of the National Day Parade allegedly performed by ITE (Institute of Technical Education) students and National Servicemen.
Twitter user took offence
It started when Xiaxue, also known as Wendy Cheng, posted an Instagram story on Aug. 9, describing the segment as a “nonsense messy dance”, which she is “not a fan of”:
As one can see coming, somebody took offence with the post and asked Xiaxue to “show some respect”:
#NDP2018 The students of ITE and the NS men have all worked hard for seven months on this segment. Show some respect lady. @Xiaxue pic.twitter.com/SeuNRhg1hE
— Ｋｙｌａ 🏳️🌈 (@OurWillsAlign) August 9, 2018
In case you can’t see the tweet:
The tweet, which was retweeted 900 times and received 400 likes, managed to attract Xiaxue’s attention.
To which she replied unapologetically:
Instagram post addressing angry messages
A day later on Aug. 10, the pink-haired influencer wrote a post on Instagram, rebuking the criticisms she received from hordes of angry students:
Lol getting all kinds of messages from angry students who got into a collective hissy fit because I went to #NDP2018 and posted one story where I said I’m “not a fan” of one of the segments. (Swipe to see) ⠀ People are telling me I’m rude, that I didn’t have to be disrespectful, that they worked very hard for a gazillion years on the show, why don’t I do a better show myself, ad hominem insults n the usual “don’t have anything nice to say then don’t” blah blah. ⠀ I’m so sorry I hurt the feelings of everyone involved. I was being tactless. JUST KIDDING LOOK AT THE PHOTO. ⠀ 1stly, anyone can criticize any artistic work they want. I don’t have to be a contributor, an expert, or be able to do better myself to say I’m not a fan of a performance. Just like you don’t have to be a director to say you don’t like a movie, or a hairdresser to say you don’t like your friend’s new haircut. ⠀ 2ndly, why are you so butthurt over my OPINION? Lalaland won an Oscar and I still think it sucks balls. So what? People have different tastes. It’s not disrespectful to say you don’t like a performance because taste is subjective. Me saying I don’t like your show doesn’t mean it’s objectively shit, therefore it isn’t disrespectful. Even if it is, I don’t owe you any respect. I’m sure you guys aren’t fans of my work either, is writing that on your own Instagram supposed to be “disrespectful”? Besides, “Not a fan” is about the mildest criticism I can think of. So what, means everyone must be a fan of your show is it? ⠀ 3rdly, welcome to the real world and grow the fuck up. U think just coz u put in hrs of hard work people must automatically think it’s good? Not everyone is your mother who thinks your armpit smells like roses. Hundreds of people can put years into a movie production n it can flop just like that. You aren’t special. ⠀ Lastly, I don’t even know why people are insulted. I didn’t say the performers did badly. I didn’t like the CONCEPT of that segment because it just looked messy and pointless. U are the director meh? Siao ⠀ #ndp2018
A summary of Xiaxue’s argument:
- One can criticise any artistic work they want e.g. you don’t have to be a director to be able to criticise a film.
- There is no need to be offended over her opinion. Moreover, taste is subjective, meaning that her comment does not condemn the performance absolutely.
- “Not a fan” is mild criticism.
- Effort is not proportional to perceived quality.
- She did not say the performers did badly — rather, she was critiquing the concept of the segment.
Here are two examples of the angry messages addressed to her:
Some negative comments have also been left on her post (although many supported her as well):
While she is on the receiving end of much flak, the controversy is, however, driving up her engagement rate — a good thing for an influencer, we might add.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Top image from @OurWillsAlign/Twitter
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
🌚
You don’t want to read this article about blackheads, but you do, don’t you?
🌾
Get yourself a healthy dose of local history in comic strip form here!
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.