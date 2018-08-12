Xiaxue unapologetic after receiving flak for critiquing National Day Parade 2018 performance

Pioneer blogger-turned-influencer Xiaxue is embroiled in the latest controversy after she publicly put down a segment of the National Day Parade allegedly performed by ITE (Institute of Technical Education) students and National Servicemen.

Advertisement

Twitter user took offence

It started when Xiaxue, also known as Wendy Cheng, posted an Instagram story on Aug. 9, describing the segment as a “nonsense messy dance”, which she is “not a fan of”:

As one can see coming, somebody took offence with the post and asked Xiaxue to “show some respect”:

#NDP2018 The students of ITE and the NS men have all worked hard for seven months on this segment. Show some respect lady. @Xiaxue pic.twitter.com/SeuNRhg1hE — Ｋｙｌａ 🏳️‍🌈 (@OurWillsAlign) August 9, 2018

In case you can’t see the tweet:

The tweet, which was retweeted 900 times and received 400 likes, managed to attract Xiaxue’s attention.

To which she replied unapologetically:

Advertisement

Instagram post addressing angry messages

A day later on Aug. 10, the pink-haired influencer wrote a post on Instagram, rebuking the criticisms she received from hordes of angry students:

A summary of Xiaxue’s argument:

One can criticise any artistic work they want e.g. you don’t have to be a director to be able to criticise a film. There is no need to be offended over her opinion. Moreover, taste is subjective, meaning that her comment does not condemn the performance absolutely. “Not a fan” is mild criticism. Effort is not proportional to perceived quality. She did not say the performers did badly — rather, she was critiquing the concept of the segment.

Advertisement

Here are two examples of the angry messages addressed to her:

Advertisement

Some negative comments have also been left on her post (although many supported her as well):

While she is on the receiving end of much flak, the controversy is, however, driving up her engagement rate — a good thing for an influencer, we might add.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Advertisement

Top image from @OurWillsAlign/Twitter

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🌚

You don’t want to read this article about blackheads, but you do, don’t you?

🌾

Get yourself a healthy dose of local history in comic strip form here!