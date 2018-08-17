S’porean men think National Service boot camp for women sounds like “chalet” & “holiday”

Branded as a “golden opportunity” for Singaporean women to experience what NS life is like, a women’s boot camp will take place from Sep 1 – 2, 2018 at Maju camp.

The 2D1N course will see participants go through activities such as tasting combat rations, SAR21 (rifle) handling, route march, eating meals in the cookhouse, and sleeping in military bunks.

Participation will cost S$45 or S$55, depending on whether you are a PAssion card member.

Individuals should be at least 13 years old and a Singaporean citizen or Permanent Resident.

The event is organised by Ang Mo Kio Women’s Executive Committee (WEC), and is also an initiative by ACCORD (a channel set up by MINDEF for public feedback on our nation’s defence).

Doubtful of effectiveness

Registration for the boot camp closed on July 31.

It was met with high demand, with more than 1,000 applicants jostling for 100 slots.

While the camp had the idea of helping women to better understand what their male counterparts have to go through when they serve national service, many male Singaporeans have doubts that a 2-day camp would do much.

After all, the hardships of serving 2 years of full-time national service can hardly be felt within two days.

Sounds like a chalet?

Others assumed that the participants would have an easy time in camp:

On the other hand, people cited their own experiences with learning to handle the SAR21 rifle, which is in itself a time-consuming process.

Only a glimpse

Realistically speaking, any attendee should come away with the understanding that this is only a tiny fraction of the NS experience that men go through.

However, it should at the very least prompt participants to think about what NSFs have to go through, which some feel is a good start:



Whether you’re for the camp or not, personnel at Maju camp on those dates may at least look forward to their meals.

A win-win outcome for all… unless Encik has other dinner ideas.

Top image via Women’s Integration Network Council’s Facebook post