We spoke to a Changi Prison inmate for 1 hour. He’s seeking redemption through art.

The compound is spacious, yet clean and utilitarian.

And the different institutions are arranged in a neat and orderly manner, akin to a HDB estate.

The only indication that this is not your usual neighbourhood is the whole series of security checks we experienced, each with increasing level of restrictions.

Community art exhibition

So this was the pristine environment we encountered, when we attended the Yellow Ribbon Community Art Exhibition (YRCAE) pre-launch, held at institution B4, in Changi Prison itself.

Launched in 2007, the YRCAE began as a platform for inmates and ex-offenders to express their commitment to their families and society, and to showcase their artistic talent.

We entered a venue filled with all types of paintings and sculptures.

Although neither of us were marginally talented in art, many of the pieces on display could have passed off as the work of a professional.

Check this out.

We were introduced to Adam (not his real name), an inmate artist in the Visual Arts Hub of Changi Prison, and his artist-mentor Barry Yeow.

Standing proudly next to one of his works, Adam showed us around the exhibit and pointed out his artworks, explaining the inspiration for them.

The artist and his work

We wanted to ask Adam more about his life in prison — after all, it’s not every day that you get to hear the experience first-hand.

The 49-year-old, however was soft-spoken and shied away from questions about his time in prison.

Instead, he channelled his energy into describing his art and its effect on him.

Adam said,

“To me, this programme is not about making us into artists but to make us know about ourselves, and reform ourselves…Through my art, I want to create awareness, and all our art reflect the stories about family bonding, about change.”

Saying no to his gang members and drugs

Adam continued to be tight-lipped about his past even as he warmed up to us.

He revealed that he was convicted for consumption of drugs, and that he was involved in various gang activities when he was younger.

When probed about some of the details in his past, he politely steered the conversation away, preferring to talk about the future.

He said: “I want to change, I want to do things, but this gang activity was the thing that stopped me from doing something that…y’know.”

“I want to do something meaningful in life. When I do something wrong to people, I want to apologise. But if I’m in this activity, it’s not right for me to apologise to people,” he added.

Yeow shared about the day Adam talked to him about renouncing his membership to the gang.

“What makes (what he did) so divine was that he began to confront himself. Inside prison, to renounce is never an easy task because of external factors. But internally, he has to deal with a lot of his ego, he has to deal with his past…he has to make a very firm decision otherwise people will mock you.”

Adam did not arrive at this decision not to be involved in any gang activities overnight.

He has wanted to be a nicer person but felt that a lot of these things have held him back.

Finally, he decided.

“I just want to be free because I feel that I’ve been stuck in-between for quite some time.”

A more directed and focused life

To Adam, art directed his life and he learned perseverance and patience from the process.

“My past…I have no direction, no purpose. Wherever the ebb and flow brings me, I will go.” “…(Now) I get to make full use of my clear mind. Before this, my mind is always clouded by substance or emotion…My time working is not just at VAH, go back to cell I also think about what I want to do — what painting I want to do, what story I want to tell.”

Adam is expected to be released in about six months.

When asked about the future, his wish is modest.

“I want to be my healthy self, get a stable job and make amendments to my loved ones. And then play my roles as an elder son.”

Most importantly, he hopes that he will accepted by the public.

“Be that as it may, we all make mistakes. But amongst us, there are people who really want to change their lives. If the public can empathise, and have a part to play in just saving one soul, it will make all the difference.”

Top photo from Jason Fan