Facebook post of Vietnamese soldiers using sanitary pads to line army boots goes viral

Put in ten pack items.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 13, 2018 @ 04:16 pm

Army makes innovators of us all.

The makers of scotch-brite would have never thought that their biggest fans would be 18-year-olds in Singapore who need to clean their rifles.

In Vietnam, on the other hand, some soldiers use that same spirit of innovation to line their boots up with sanitary pads.

Here is the Facebook post that has since been shared nearly 2,000 times in less than a day.

The photos:

Images from Yuxuan.fc

Neat.

Foot odour and bacteria

The practice, while initially suspect, is actually well-documented.

In fact, an entrepreneurial Chinese man once set up a business selling sanitary pads to students who were going for their military training.

This was to ensure that foot odour could be cured, and to get rid of bacteria, among other plus points.

Some stores in China actually giving a guideline for feet size and their corresponding sanitary pads.

Image from Soranews

This is bloody genius. Period.

Image and screenshots via Yuxuan/Facebook 

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

