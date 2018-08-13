Facebook post of Vietnamese soldiers using sanitary pads to line army boots goes viral

Army makes innovators of us all.

The makers of scotch-brite would have never thought that their biggest fans would be 18-year-olds in Singapore who need to clean their rifles.

In Vietnam, on the other hand, some soldiers use that same spirit of innovation to line their boots up with sanitary pads.

Here is the Facebook post that has since been shared nearly 2,000 times in less than a day.

The photos:

Neat.

Foot odour and bacteria

The practice, while initially suspect, is actually well-documented.

In fact, an entrepreneurial Chinese man once set up a business selling sanitary pads to students who were going for their military training.

This was to ensure that foot odour could be cured, and to get rid of bacteria, among other plus points.

Some stores in China actually giving a guideline for feet size and their corresponding sanitary pads.

This is bloody genius. Period.

Image and screenshots via Yuxuan/Facebook