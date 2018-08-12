fbpx

Back
﻿

S’porean man in NDP short film reunited with kind primary school teacher 46 years later

The smallest gestures can change a life.

Tanya Ong | August 12, 2018 @ 02:53 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The short film featured during the National Day Parade 2018 traced the stories of five Singaporeans who had overcome adversities to become extraordinary.

One of those featured is Veera Sekaran, a botanist and founder of Greenology, a horticultural consultancy firm.

Veera’s story

Veera’s story takes place in 1972, when he was a primary four student at Canberra Primary School.

Photo via Veera Sekaran’s Facebook.

Veera did not grow up in a well-to-do family and had no money to buy textbooks and stationery.

When his teacher learned about his difficulties, she got his classmates to put together a school bag for him, including a set of stationery.

Re-enactment from short film. Screengrab via Toggle.

Today, Veera remains extremely grateful for his teacher’s kind act.

Contacted by teacher’s daughter

On the morning of Aug. 10, Veera finally got to meet up with Chee Siew Chuan, his primary four teacher.

The meeting was reportedly arranged after Cornelia Chee, Chee’s daughter, got in touch with Veera.

They met up at Chee’s Yio Chu kang flat, where they spent one hour catching up.

Photo via Veera Sekaran’s Facebook.

Being able to reunite with a teacher who impacted his life was something that Veera described as “amazing”.

46 years after the incident

Given that the last time they saw each other was 46 years ago, Veera confessed that it took him a while to recognise Chee in her short hair.

Previously, the teacher sported long and straight hair:

Photo via Veera Sekaran’s Facebook.

Now, Chee is 75 while Veera is 56.

Chee retired from teaching in 2001, and is married with two daughters.

The last school she taught at was Huamin Primary School in Yishun.

Chee no longer remembers putting the school bag together for Veera.

However, her kind act did not go unremembered by Veera who was deeply moved by it.

Photo via Veera Sekaran’s Facebook.

Today, Veera pays it forward by hiring ex-convicts, buying food for elderly people, and helping people with special needs.

He hopes that his story will show others that even the smallest acts of kindness can change a life.

This is Veera’s Facebook post with the photos of him and Chee:

Top photo from Veera Sekaran’s Facebook and Toggle screenshot

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Pedestrian hit by bus near Chinatown after walking into driver's blind spot conveyed conscious to SGH

Why you should look out for vehicles at the pedestrian crossing.

February 14, 11:54 pm

Facebook removes 2 accounts belonging to American conman Mikhy K Farrera Brochez

For violating community standards.

February 14, 11:25 pm

Lieutenant Adnan's battle of Bukit Chandu rewritten as badass story by American writer

Not the kind of stuff you'll see in a textbook.

February 14, 10:49 pm

People's Voice chief Lim Tean repays Chinese businessman S$215,000, bankruptcy application withdrawn

GE, here he comes.

February 14, 10:29 pm

Coffee Meets Bagel dating app hacked, 6 million users affected & informed on Valentine's Day

Beware of catfish.

February 14, 07:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close