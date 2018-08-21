fbpx

Back
﻿

Woman claims people hired by Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council are poisoning pigeons, S’poreans get mad

Some were really angry.

Tanya Ong | August 21, 2018 @ 04:34 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A Facebook post is alleging that the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council has been poisoning pigeons.

Alleged poisoning of pigeons

The post, put up on Monday, Aug. 20 by one Lg Tong, included the following photographs of people and pigeons near Block 249/252 at Kim Keat Link:

Photo via Lg Tong’s Facebook post. The faces of these two individuals have been censored.
Photo via Lg Tong’s Facebook post
Photo via Lg Tong’s Facebook post
Photo via Lg Tong’s Facebook post
Photo via Lg Tong’s Facebook post
Photo via Lg Tong’s Facebook post
Photo via Lg Tong’s Facebook post

This is the Facebook post:

About an hour later, she posted the same group of photos a second time, warning cat feeders and pet owners to be careful and alleging that the poison was being spread on the floor:

From the pictures alone, it is unclear if pigeons were indeed poisoned.

However, Tong’s post has triggered a range of responses on the issue of their alleged actions.

Poisoning is cruel

Some responded with fury, decrying poisoning as cruelty:

Hygiene-related issues

At least one pointed out that people who do not live in close proximity to these pigeons may not be able to relate to the problems faced:

Pigeon droppings may result in a range of hygiene-related issues for residents.

For instance, pigeon droppings can contaminate food and drink, causing food poisoning.

Pigeons can also cause psittacosis in humans, an infection caused by inhaling airborne particles found in respiratory secretions of infected birds. Psittacosis shows symptoms similar to typhoid fever.

Bird feeders the real problem?

Others mentioned that the “real problem” is the fact that there are people who feed the birds, leading to “mass breeding of this invasive species”:

No need to blame town council staff

Meanwhile, others said the supposed town council staff are just doing their job, and so there is no need to curse them for “carrying out their duties”:

We have also reached out to Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to confirm the person’s claims. However, it may be worth noting that Sembawang Town Council has also carried out similar activities in the past — you can read more about them here:

Pigeons allegedly poisoned & swept away at Canberra in Sembawang

Top photo via Lg Tong’s Facebook post.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Democratic Party seeks 300-500 volunteers in general election campaign launch

It begins.

February 23, 08:55 pm

Naked mole rat lookalike rescued along Barker Road turns out to be a baby squirrel

Sadly, a reunion for the baby with its mother was not to be.

February 23, 04:14 pm

I am a young, middle-income, HDB-dwelling S’porean, & I don’t mind paying more income taxes. Here’s why.

Perhaps it is less about competitiveness than it might be about our mindsets as a people, and a little bit of political will.

February 23, 03:07 pm

Fill a box to the brim with books for S$50 at AMK warehouse sale between March 8 - 16, 2019

It's back.

February 23, 01:46 pm

S'porean spent 200 hours making dazzling 102-second time-lapse video with 17,000 photos

So shiny.

February 23, 01:25 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close