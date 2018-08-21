Woman claims people hired by Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council are poisoning pigeons, S’poreans get mad

A Facebook post is alleging that the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council has been poisoning pigeons.

Advertisement

Alleged poisoning of pigeons

The post, put up on Monday, Aug. 20 by one Lg Tong, included the following photographs of people and pigeons near Block 249/252 at Kim Keat Link:

This is the Facebook post:

About an hour later, she posted the same group of photos a second time, warning cat feeders and pet owners to be careful and alleging that the poison was being spread on the floor:

Advertisement

From the pictures alone, it is unclear if pigeons were indeed poisoned.

However, Tong’s post has triggered a range of responses on the issue of their alleged actions.

Poisoning is cruel

Some responded with fury, decrying poisoning as cruelty:

Hygiene-related issues

At least one pointed out that people who do not live in close proximity to these pigeons may not be able to relate to the problems faced:

Pigeon droppings may result in a range of hygiene-related issues for residents.

For instance, pigeon droppings can contaminate food and drink, causing food poisoning.

Pigeons can also cause psittacosis in humans, an infection caused by inhaling airborne particles found in respiratory secretions of infected birds. Psittacosis shows symptoms similar to typhoid fever.

Advertisement

Bird feeders the real problem?

Others mentioned that the “real problem” is the fact that there are people who feed the birds, leading to “mass breeding of this invasive species”:

Advertisement

No need to blame town council staff

Meanwhile, others said the supposed town council staff are just doing their job, and so there is no need to curse them for “carrying out their duties”:

Advertisement

We have also reached out to Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to confirm the person’s claims. However, it may be worth noting that Sembawang Town Council has also carried out similar activities in the past — you can read more about them here:

Advertisement

Top photo via Lg Tong’s Facebook post.