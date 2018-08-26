fbpx

2 places in S’pore made it into Time magazine’s list of World’s 100 Greatest Places in 2018

Great job.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 26, 2018 @ 01:44 pm

Time is an American weekly news magazine and news website, known in large part for their 100 most influential people edition, and other top 100 lists.

Recently, it came out with its top 100 places in the world 2018 edition on Aug. 24.

Evaluated by quality, originality, innovation, and more

First things first, here’s how Time came up with the list.

To assemble our first annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, Time solicited nominations across a variety of categories—such as museums, parks, bars, restaurants, theme parks, cruises and hotels—from our editors and correspondents around the world as well as dozens of industry experts. Then we evaluated each one based on key factors, including quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence.

Cool.

To make their list more concise, they divided their picks into these three categories:

Screenshot from Time magazine’s website

Surprisingly, no Singapore establishment made it into the “To Visit” column.

But there was one Singapore entry each for both the “To Stay” and “To Eat and Drink” list.

Here they are:

1. COO Boutique Hostel & Societal

Despite the fancy sounding name, COO Boutique Hostel & Societal, is actually a very affordable hostel located along Outram Road.

Image from Coo

Images from COO

According to Time, the hostel offers lodging for as little as US$20 a night, which roughly translates to roughly S$27.50 a night.

Which tallies with the prices we found online, although you might find it hard to get bookings for now.

2. Atlas Bar

The other entry comes in the form of Atlas Bar.

It is located in Parkview Square, and according to the Time‘s article, features about 1,000 varieties of gin — making it the largest gin collection in the world.

Image from Atlas’ Facebook

The bar is owned by Vicky Hwang, managing director for Parkview Group in Singapore,

Atlas is also currently number four on the “Asia’s 50 Best Bars” list.

Fun fact: The best bar on that list, Manhattan, is also from Singapore.

Image from Atlas FB

Other notable Asian entries

Other notable entries includes the Golden Bridge in Vietnam:

Image taken by Trung Le, Wikipedia

The Changchul Creative Park in Thailand:

Changchul Facebook

And the Amanyangyun hotel in China:

Image from Aman

You can see the full list here.

Cover image adapted from Atlas Bar and Staycoo.com

