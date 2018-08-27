Free Tiffany-themed Tiong Bahru Bakery coffee & croissants Aug. 27 – Sep. 3, 2018

From August 27 to September 3, 10am to 2pm, Tiong Bahru Bakery will be giving out croissants and coffees in Orchard for free.

This is a collaboration with jewellery brand Tiffany & Co., who is celebrating the launch of their Tiffany Paper Flowers jewellery collection in Singapore.

Themed cart outside ION Orchard

Served outside ION Orchard’s Tiffany branch with thematically appropriate cart, these treats will similarly be packaged in Tiffany’s signature blue:

How to redeem

Of course, it’s not as simple as sticking your hand out for it.

Here’s what you have to do for a free croissant and coffee:

Snap a picture of the cart. Post it to social media with the hashtags #tiffanypaperflowers and #tiongbahrubakery.

Take over of Tiong Bahru Bakery

Additionally, the original Tiong Bahru Bakery outlet at Eng Hoon Street will be wrapped in Tiffany blue during the same period:

The takeover will include window displays and classic New York City touches (where Tiffany is headquartered), such as buckets of paper flowers and Tiffany blue traffic cones.

Note that the new jewellery collection will only be available from September 1.

Where to go: Tiffany cart outside ION Orchard

When to go: August 27 – September 3, 10am to 2pm

Top image from Tiffany Singapore