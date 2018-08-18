Thai man does greatest advertisement for a dating app you will ever see in just 34 pictures

Youex is a dating app in Thailand.

Here it is.

Here is a poster for the app.

Well, like most companies nowadays, they decided to get a social media influencer to front their latest campaign.

Unlike most companies, though, this was who they went with.

Otherwise known as “Thumbs Up Guy”.

The campaign features a collection of photos which perfectly conveys the message humorously.

Here is his post.

Which has been shared more than 58,000 times.

Here are the 35 photos.

Here he is getting the idea to use the app.

Finding a date.

Grooming time.

On to the date.

Super excited.

Dinner and a rose.

Coupley things

Sending her back.

He ended the series of posts with a sobering endorsement about how although he might be lonely again tomorrow, he was happy today.

Great job.

All images from Facebook