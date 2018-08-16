fbpx

Rare tasty Fuzhou Oyster Cakes available at Bukit Panjang pasar malam from Aug. 17 – 28

They cost S$3 each.

Joshua Lee | August 16, 2018 @ 06:02 pm

This is the Fuzhou Oyster Cake:

Via Singapore Best Foods.

It’s a deep fried kueh containing minced pork, oysters, coriander, and peanuts. Other versions contain prawns, or even crab stick.

Coming to the Blk 243 Bukit Panjang Ring Road pasar malam from Aug. 17 to 28, the Fuzhou Oyster Cakes (S$3) will be sold by the “Teochew Meat Puff” stall.

Apparently, the stall is called Teochew Meat Puff because the boss is a Teochew.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Oyster Cakes by Teochew Meat Puff. Via Facebook.

How Fuzhou Oyster Cake is made

First the dough batter is scooped into a ladle.

It is then filled with the fillings (minced meat, prawn/ oyster/ scallop/ vegetables), before being covered with another layer of batter. A few peanuts are added on top before the entire thing is dunked into hot oil.

After a couple of minutes, the Oyster Cake comes out with a crispy exterior and soft, piping hot filling.

Here’s a video by Teochew Meat Puffs:

Praised for their generous filling

Teochew Meat Puff is rated 4.7 out of 5 on Facebook.

Many patrons praised it for its generous fillings.

While it received good reviews for its Oyster Cakes, a couple of reviews highlighted issues with the waiting time, perhaps understandable, as the cakes are fried on demand.

Other places in Singapore that sell oyster cakes

Fuzhou Oyster Cakes are fast disappearing in Singapore.

Aside from Teochew Meat Puff, they can be found at Maxwell Food Centre, Berseh Food Centre, and Bugis Street:

  1. Fu Zhou Poh Hwa Oyster Cake ($1.80 – $2.30 each): Berseh Food Centre, 166 Jalan Besar #02-34, Singapore 208877
  2. Maxwell Fuzhou Oyster Cake ($2 each): Maxwell Road Food Centre Stall 5, Singapore 069184
  3. Bugis Street (unknown stall number)

According to ieatishootipost food blogger, Leslie Tay, the ones sold at Teochew Meat Puff are the most expensive of the lot at S$3.

However, he reckoned that the price is justified because their oyster cakes have the most filling.

If you’re interested in Teochew Meat Puff’s oyster cakes, you can find them at the pasar malam at 243 Bukit Panjang Ring Rd, Singapore 670243 from Aug. 17 to 28, 1pm to 10pm daily.

Top images via Teochew Meat Puff

