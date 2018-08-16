ST Forum letter: I see koi tank on HDB flat staircase, I cannot take it, must write letter

You would have heard of this fish tank at Block 415 Tampines Street 41 that was built on the steps to the unit.

While there are many different opinions on the matter, one particular person was angry enough about a fish tank to open up his or her email/word processor and pound the following letter out to the Straits Times.

Koi tank should be demolished Recently, Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng said that the owner of the unusual koi tank who applied for a permit is likely to get an approval (Owner of unusual koi tank applies for permit; Aug 14). Every Housing Board owner has to abide by the rules. We cannot do as we please. In this case, it is a fish tank, but others may want to install other things. There are so many unsightly things that owners display in the areas outside their flats. Some of these objects obstruct the pathway and may even be a fire hazard. The HDB has to strictly enforce the rules in order to create orderly living standards. Even in private condominiums, owners cannot construct fixtures on common property. The tank has to be demolished, and the cost of doing it as well as a penalty must be imposed on the home owner. Advertisement Yuen Hock Min

The letter implies that the tank may pose an obstruction and be a fire hazard, though it had been mentioned before by Baey, who the Straits Times spoke to, that the tank was “properly constructed, and did not obstruct either the residents or members of the public.

According to Baey, the tank “stood the test of time” as there had been no complaints from neighbours.

But of course, the presence of the tank still requires a permit as it falls into the outside area of the flat, though the family behind the tank owns both the unit where the tank is situated and the adjacent unit.

The family has since gone ahead with applying for a permit in keeping the tank.

No complaints

While some people may debate on whether this can be allowed, Singaporeans found this letter a little too much.

Some reasoned that it’s fine since the owner of the tank owns the flat adjacent to it, so the stairs where the koi tank is built on is unused anyway.

With the tank being a unique part of the Tampines neighbourhood, people feel more strongly that the tank should be kept, given the colour and joy that it brings to residents.

HardwareZone forum users were a little more critical about the legality of the tank, but perhaps because they too want one of their own.

But for the most of us, we probably don’t have money for a fish tank indoors, even.

One user even pointed out that this shouldn’t an issue considering that there have been many similar cases on a bigger scale than this tank:

Whether or not the tank gets the permit, by the virtue of it being quietly enjoyed by residents without a complaint for years, there’s probably one thing we can agree to this tank issue:

Ouch.

Top image adapted from Aqua Lush Facebook page