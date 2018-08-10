fbpx

STB auto-tuned The Unbeatables and it has become the earworm of the day

We can listen to "Why gamble with your holiday" on Autotune all day err'day

Joshua Lee | August 10, 2018 @ 11:16 am

Here’s something we never thought we’d say: Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and The Unbeatables. In a remix.

What is arguably one of STB’s more memorable efforts, the “Don’t Travel Blur, Travel Sure” campaign featuring The Unbeatables has been made into a super catchy remix.

Zoe Tay & Li Nanxing return to remind you not to gamble with travel insurance

The Unbeatables re-dub was originally launched as part of STB’s “Don’t Travel Blur, Travel Sure” campaign. The series of videos features the 1993 King and Queen of Gamblers Li Nanxing and Zoe Tay and the supporting cast of Zhu Houren, Chen Shucheng, and Liang Weidong.

This time, the re-dub was auto-tuned and set against choruses of “Why gamble with your holiday” and a very sick beat.

It is surprisingly good.

We particularly enjoyed the “abuden” build up that drops to a crying emoji and Zhu Houren’s and Liang Weidong’s synchronised “ha-ha-ha”.

If you don’t want to gamble with your holiday, do these things:

  1. Check if your travel agent has the right licence (you can do that here)
  2. Read and understand the terms and conditions in your travel product.
  3. Make sure your travel insurance has travel agent insolvency coverage — y’know, in case your travel agent’s business suddenly goes bust.

After all, if the King and Queen of Gamblers won’t take the risk of “broken leg, broken hand, food poisoning, and diarrhoea” why should you?

You can watch the remix below. Be warned though, you might not get rid of this earworm for awhile.

Top images via STB.

