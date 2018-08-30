fbpx

S’pore female sailing duo clinches 2018 Asian Games gold with 1 more racing day to spare

Noice.

Sulaiman Daud | August 30, 2018 @ 01:14 pm

Singaporean sailors Cecilia Low and Kimberly Lim on Wednesday clinched our first gold medal in sailing at the 2018 Asian Games.

The 49erFX sailing pair overcame the other teams (from China, India, Thailand and Indonesia) and came in first place in their 14th consecutive race after the fifth out of six days of competition.

Screenshot via @singaporesailingteam’s Instagram stories

The pair racked up 14 points, which gave them an unassailable lead. The final day of racing for their event will take place on Friday, Aug. 31.

Overwhelming lead

Photo via Team SG Facebook page

Their closest competitors were the team of Yu Xuebin and He Xian from China, and Gautham Varsha and Shervegar Sweta from India, until the Chinese team was disqualified in Wednesday’s race and dropping to fourth place:

Screenshot from Asian Games official website

The pair’s consistent success at the meet are reflected in their scoring breakdown too:

Screenshot from Asian Games official website

In sailing, fewer points are awarded the higher you place.

According to the Racing Rules of Sailing, adhered to by the Asian Games, a first-place finish would earn you one point.

The domineering performance meant that the Singapore team has confirmed their overall first-place finish, even though there’s still another day of sailing to go.

Olympic vision

But Low and Lim won’t rest on their laurels, or take it easy.

Said Lim to the Straits Times:

“We will keep the routine till the very end. It’s out of respect for the competitors and organisers, to perform at our best till the end.”

The pair are also taking a long-term view towards qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Said Low to Channel NewsAsia:

“You learn more about each other (at every competition), and it’s always a stepping stone to Tokyo 2020.”

Here’s the Sailing team’s Instagram post on their win:

Our 49er FX sailors Kimberly Lim [@kimmy_3129] and Cecilia Low [@cecilialowruiqi], who are currently competing in the Asian Games in Ancol, have already secured themselves and Singapore a gold medal placing! 🥇⠀ ⠀ “Conditions have been perfect for fair races with seabreeze blowing from 030°-060° and 12 to 16 knots.⠀ Our girls have been respecting their opponents and putting a lot of effort to sail the best they can.⠀ It was our goal to pick at this event and all work and commitment they’ve put is showing results. ⠀ Their key focus stands on a good understanding of the race course tendencies and to sail the boat as neatly as possible.⠀ The girls have been committed and hungry to put everything they got to bring the gold back to Singapore.”⠀ -Fernando Kuo [@fernandokuo], Kimberly and Cecilia’s coach.⠀ ⠀ “We have been doing well, sticking to our processes and will carry on to strive for the best in the next coming days.”⠀ -Cecilia ⠀ ⠀ Kimberly and Cecilia have both participated in the previous iteration of the Asian Games in Incheon, with Kimberly clinching gold with her then partner, Savannah Siew in the 420 class. Cecilia finished in silver placing with Pricilla Low in the 29er class.⠀ ⠀ Leave a comment to cheer our sailors on for their final day of racing tomorrow tomorrow! 💪🏽💪🏽⛵️🇸🇬🥇⠀ ⠀ #SailforSG #ItTakesAVillage #MakingWavesTogether #RaisingChampions#sailingteam #teamsingapore #oneteamSG #singaporesailingteam #sgsailing #champs#RaisingChampions #SailforSG #asiangames2018 #asiangames

A post shared by Singapore Sailing Team 🇸🇬⛵️ (@singaporesailingteam) on

Top image from @singaporesailingteam’s Instagram page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

