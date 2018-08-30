S’pore female sailing duo clinches 2018 Asian Games gold with 1 more racing day to spare

Singaporean sailors Cecilia Low and Kimberly Lim on Wednesday clinched our first gold medal in sailing at the 2018 Asian Games.

The 49erFX sailing pair overcame the other teams (from China, India, Thailand and Indonesia) and came in first place in their 14th consecutive race after the fifth out of six days of competition.

Advertisement

The pair racked up 14 points, which gave them an unassailable lead. The final day of racing for their event will take place on Friday, Aug. 31.

Overwhelming lead

Their closest competitors were the team of Yu Xuebin and He Xian from China, and Gautham Varsha and Shervegar Sweta from India, until the Chinese team was disqualified in Wednesday’s race and dropping to fourth place:

The pair’s consistent success at the meet are reflected in their scoring breakdown too:

In sailing, fewer points are awarded the higher you place.

According to the Racing Rules of Sailing, adhered to by the Asian Games, a first-place finish would earn you one point.

The domineering performance meant that the Singapore team has confirmed their overall first-place finish, even though there’s still another day of sailing to go.

Advertisement

Olympic vision

But Low and Lim won’t rest on their laurels, or take it easy.

Said Lim to the Straits Times:

“We will keep the routine till the very end. It’s out of respect for the competitors and organisers, to perform at our best till the end.”

The pair are also taking a long-term view towards qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Said Low to Channel NewsAsia:

“You learn more about each other (at every competition), and it’s always a stepping stone to Tokyo 2020.”

Here’s the Sailing team’s Instagram post on their win:

Advertisement

Top image from @singaporesailingteam’s Instagram page.