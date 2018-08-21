S’porean father & son bond during epic 75-day trip from S’pore to London by land

A Singaporean father and son duo recently completed a 75-day trip from Singapore to London entirely over land.

In a HardwareZone forum thread titled, “Singapore to London overland in 75 days”, the user coolhead — who is the son and is close to 30 years old — described his entire trip that lasted for a period of two months.

At the time of writing, 13 long pages are dedicated to the comprehensive photo documentation of the trip, including pictures of his meals.

For those who are too lazy to scroll through the entire thread, this is a summary of his epic trip.

Planning for the trip

The trip started on June 1, but he started planning and packing for the trip from early February 2018 until May 2018.

The journey involved 12 different countries, and concluded in mid-August.

This is the breakdown of the time spent in each country:

Malaysia: 3 days

Thailand: 3 days

Laos: 3 days

Vietnam: 3 days

China: 10 days

Mongolia: 8 days

Russia: 24 days

Lithuania: 4 days

Poland: 3 days

Germany: 6 days

Belgium: 2 days

UK: 7 days

Their total expenditure?

Approximately S$7,000 per pax, including accommodation at hostels and low-end hotels, food, shopping, entertainment, inter-city and intra-city travel, tours along the way, and the flight home from London.

Photos of different cities

This is a summary of their entire journey.

They started with a train ride to Malaysia, where they spent some time in Penang.

Then, they took an overnight train to Bangkok:

Next, they headed to Laos by rail:

From Laos, they took a hellish 24 hour bus-ride to Hanoi, where they visited the Ho Chi Minh museum and had some Vietnamese food in the Old Quarters:

After that, they reached China via rail to Nanning, followed by a High Speed Rail to Beijing:

They spent 10 days in China, and then travelled to Mongolia via bus and rail:

They then travelled to Russia via the Trans-Siberian railway.

And reached Moscow on July 17:

They spent a full 24 days in Russia.

Thereafter, they took a 18-hour bus ride to reach Lithuania.

After that, they took a train to Warsaw (Poland):

On July 31, they took a train to Berlin, Germany.

They also explored Hannover and Cologne.

After Germany, they spent two days in Brussels, Belgium:

From Belgium, they took the Eurostar train to London via France:

After spending several days touring the United Kingdom, they departed for Singapore on Aug. 15.

Bonding with father

Reflecting upon the trip, the son said that it “was good bonding time” with his father:

“It was good bonding time with my dad, getting to know our differences and what was seemingly so similar in our personalities on the surface, we have quite different personalities.”

He also said that he managed to “gain insights” of life in the European countries, and even clarified some misconceptions he had of other cultures.

“Experiencing the highlights is an achievement that comes with advance [sic] planning and contingency plans in place,” he added.

You can read the full thread here.

All photos in article by Hardware Zone forum user coolhead

Top photo composite image by coolhead’s photos