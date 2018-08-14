fbpx

Man matching S$250,000 S’pore Sweep winning numbers on top of the world for 10 seconds

This is why gambling is bad for health.

Belmont Lay | August 14, 2018 @ 11:45 pm

Before proceeding with showing you what happened in Singapore recently, where a man was getting high holding on to a potential lottery-winning ticket, a warning: Gambling is bad for health.

Now that we have that out of the way, here was what happened.

Getting high on Singapore Sweep

A man in Singapore must clearly have been on the top of the world recently, as he checked his Singapore Sweep ticket, and unwittingly conjured up lively images in his head of what could have been.

Based on the lottery ticket details, he bought the S$3 ticket on July 18, 2018, and the Singapore Sweep draw was held on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 — the first Wednesday of each month.

For a period of two weeks, before the draw results were out, this ticket probably laid idle in his wallet, or on the table top, or below his ancestral tablet, or on his altar at home, and it was nothing but mere potential.

The top prize was S$5 million, the second prize was S$500,000 and the third prize was S$250,000.

The aim of the Sweep is to match all seven numbers to win for that category, which is a one in 10 million chance.

At this point, you can tell he would have already been high gunning for the third prize, as a leisurely life for at least the next several months presented itself, or perhaps, a down payment for a new condominium?

Oh, he could really smell it, an additional two digits or more added to his bank account:

Not spoiling it any further, you can watch the video here (Viewer discretion is advised though, as gambling is bad for health):

Adding insult to injury, he couldn’t even win the 4D draw.

