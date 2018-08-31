Illegal for organisations to ask for NRIC number starting from Sept. 2019

Starting from Sept. 1, 2019, organisations will have a much tougher time collecting your NRIC number and making copies of it for their own purposes.

This is due to tougher new guidelines issued by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) on Aug. 31 under the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

Once the new rules swing into effect, organisations will no longer be able to ask for your NRIC number should you choose to participate in activities such as a lucky draw, buying tickets for a movie, redeeming free parking or simply just changing for a visitor pass into buildings.

So what do these rules fully entail?

First formulated in November 2017 by the PDPC, the new rules stipulate that with effect from Sept. 1 next year: