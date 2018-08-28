S’pore monk answers questions on whether Buddhists can eat beef & their dietary restrictions

You might remember a video by Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) answering questions people might have of the Hungry Ghost Festival.

And the people behind that video have come up with an equally fun and informative follow-up.

Video on dietary restrictions

The theme for the video deals with the dietary restrictions of Buddhists in Singapore.

The trigger point for the video starts when Jeff, vice-president of SBF, and Candy, vice-head of media, discussed the dietary practices of Buddhists.

It led to them seeking help from Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, the president of SBF.

Here’s some interesting tidbits Seck had to share regarding Buddhist dietary restrictions.

1. Can Buddhists eat beef?

There are two popular theories regarding why Buddhists might not be able to eat beef.

Seck clarified that there are no such restrictions:

2. Must Buddhists be vegetarian?

Once again, no.

But Seck did touch on the issue of three pure meats.

The theory is basically not to have any animals killed for your own satisfaction.

As such:

This would violate the aforementioned principle of not having any animals killed for your own satisfaction.

And as for the issue of fish.

Seck advises refraining from doing so.

But cooked fish is ok.

The video has more interesting insights into other dietary aspects of Buddhism.

For example, why do Tibetan monks eat meat?

Answer: Purely due to their surroundings not being conducive for vegetation growth.

Interesting.

What really matters

Seck ended off on a rather poignant note.

Although being a vegetarian does have its perks.

All in all, another really informative video by the people over at SBF.

With this comment perhaps summing up how important what they are doing is.

All images and screenshots from Singapore Buddhist Federation’s Facebook