M’sians call S’porean drivers ‘uneducated a**holes’ after S’pore cars park illegally in M’sia

Park properly.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 21, 2018 @ 05:47 pm

It is no secret that Singaporeans like to travel across the Causeway.

And some Singaporeans who drive over to Malaysia are now giving some insight into what some Malaysians think of us there.

Attitude and class

The Facebook post by Santai, an online Malaysian community, reads as such.

Dear Singaporeans,

You guys come to Malaysia and park your cars like uneducated a**holes.
In your country you wouldn’t dare to park like this right?
Sorry to say my Singaporean friends, you have money, you can buy cars, but you cannot buy good attitude and class.

This was the parking job that triggered this outburst.

Here is the post.

Reactions

Like any post that generalises an entire subsection of people, the reactions were quite divisive.

There were those who agreed wholeheartedly with the sentiment.

And Singaporeans who pointed to the other side of the Causeway as rebuttal.

But perhaps it is best to understand that generalisations should not be made of either country.

Peace.

