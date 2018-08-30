fbpx

Salted egg-flavoured Indomie is a real thing

How to get Singaporeans' attention: Combine two things they love .

Guan Zhen Tan | August 30, 2018 @ 06:46 pm

Indomie fans, it’s time to go crazy and gorge yourself on Indomie.

Salted egg-flavoured Indomie instant noodles are currently only available in Indonesia and it is under the premium collection.

Here’s how it looks like.

Image may contain: food
Photo via Airfrov’s Facebook post
Image may contain: food
Photo via Airfrov’s Facebook post
Image may contain: food
Photo via Airfrov’s Facebook post

High demand

Instagrammers are quick to display the delicious instant noodles in all its golden glory, and even opened up bulk orders:

How to get it

Singaporeans, who are unfortunately not in Indonesia, can purchase it from the shopping service website Airfrov, but they’ll have to buy it in sets of 10 packets, which costs S$15, or an entire carton for S$30.

Screenshot via Airfrov’s website

Alternatively, you could try to simply make your own salted egg noodles.

But then again, nothing can be like Indomie.

Top image via Airfrov’s Facebook post

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

