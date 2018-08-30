Salted egg-flavoured Indomie is a real thing
How to get Singaporeans' attention: Combine two things they love .
Indomie fans, it’s time to go crazy and gorge yourself on Indomie.
Salted egg-flavoured Indomie instant noodles are currently only available in Indonesia and it is under the premium collection.
Here’s how it looks like.
High demand
Instagrammers are quick to display the delicious instant noodles in all its golden glory, and even opened up bulk orders:
How to get it
Singaporeans, who are unfortunately not in Indonesia, can purchase it from the shopping service website Airfrov, but they’ll have to buy it in sets of 10 packets, which costs S$15, or an entire carton for S$30.
Alternatively, you could try to simply make your own salted egg noodles.
But then again, nothing can be like Indomie.
Top image via Airfrov’s Facebook post
