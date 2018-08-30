fbpx

Back
﻿

Historian PJ Thum, political exile Tan Wah-Piow meets with M’sia PM Mahathir Mohamad

Interesting group of people.

Sulaiman Daud | August 30, 2018 @ 08:14 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is a busy guy these days.

But not too busy to meet with a delegation of Singaporeans, including political exile Tan Wah-Piow and historian Pingtjin Thum, popularly known as PJ Thum.

On Aug. 30, Thum shared a photo of himself on his Facebook page, standing together with the Malaysian leader:

In case you can’t read it, his caption states:

“I met with Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir today. I urged him to take leadership in Southeast Asia for the promotion of democracy, human rights, freedom of expression, and freedom of information.

I also expressed hopes for closer relations between the people of Malaysia and Singapore, and presented him with a copy of ‘Living with Myths in Singapore’.”

Five Singaporeans met Mahathir

But don’t let the photo and the post fool you into thinking that he had a one-on-one meeting.

Thum was part of a larger group, including Tan.

Tan is a former University of Singapore Students’ Union president who was named as the mastermind behind the Marxist Conspiracy of 1987.

Tan left Singapore for the UK in 1976 after evading National Service.

Tan was accompanied by Malaysian social activist Hishamuddin Rais.

Incidentally, Rais was arrested under the Internal Security Act in 1984 on the charge of conspiracy to overthrow the Malaysian government with violence.

Mahathir was the PM then.

You can see his post below:

In case you can’t read it, the caption reads:

“By the end of the day, you would know from all mainstream media that I met Tun Dr Mahathir for 1hr 20 minutes, together with Dr P J Thum, and three other Singaporeans.

Hisham and I presented our Peoples’ Charter for Southeaast Asia to Dr Mahathir.

Details to follow.
30 August 2018”

(Update at 2:00 am on Aug. 31, 2018: The article has been updated to include Kirstan Han’s Facebook post.)

On Aug. 30, journalist Kirsten Han shared a photo on her Facebook page of herself having a meal with Tan, Thum, Hishamuddin, and activist Jolovan Wham:

In case you can’t read it, the caption says:

“It’s not every day that you get asked, “Hey, would you like to meet the prime minister of Malaysia?” It’s been an interesting day; lots to think about and digest. I’ll write more about it soon, after my food coma.”

Related story:

Why historian PJ Thum was Shanmugamed for nearly 6 hours

Why Singaporeans need to discuss 1987’s Marxist Conspiracy

Top image adapted from PJ Thum and Tan Wah-Piow’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

5 men from Woodlands kopitiam fight arrested for rioting

No escape.

March 5, 12:55 am

4 M'sians caught smuggling woman out of S'pore illegally in car boot via Woodlands Checkpoint

How did they think this was a plan?

March 5, 12:49 am

Janil Puthucheary: MCI to run pilot programme giving 200 smartphones to elderly residents

Imagine watching your grandmother's Instagram stories

March 5, 12:16 am

SCDF firefighters spent 13 hours putting out 1 football field-length fire near Lim Chu Kang cemetery

Fire expected to last through the night.

March 4, 11:34 pm

Man ran like a fugitive from NEA officers as he was smoking under Tanglin Shopping Centre sheltered walkway

He could have run faster if he didn't smoke.

March 4, 11:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close