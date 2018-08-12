Supposedly haunted ‘Red House’ at Pasir Ris converted to a pre-school

The “Red House” situated at 191 Jalan Loyang Besar near the Pasir Ris chalets was a thing of fascination for many Singaporeans.

Rumoured to be haunted

The abandoned property was supposedly haunted.

The stone lions guarding the gates as well as numerous ghost sightings within the compound contribute to its creepy reputation.

Since the 1990s, the building has been nominated by local paranormal groups to be one of the three most haunted houses in Singapore.

The other two houses are the “White House” (Punggol Matilda House) and the “Green House” (Hillview Mansion).

And given the wealth of stories surrounding the place, many thrill-seekers and ghost hunters have gone there in search of the supernatural.

Story of the Red House

The house has supposedly been around since the 1930s.

According to research done by the Asia Paranormal Investigators (API), the house was built in 1938 and purchased by the McNeice family in the late 1940s.

Percy McNeice was a British civil servant who contributed to housing, family planning and social welfare.

His wife, Lady McNeice, was thought to have used the house to provide communal services for the villagers of Kampung Loyang.

Subsequently, the property was supposedly sold to CK Tang in 1964, where he and his family were said to have lived in the house briefly.

Thereafter, the house was left abandoned for decades.

Converted to become pre-school

Just like the White and Green houses, the Red House also underwent redevelopment.

In May 2014, preschool Odyssey opened its doors to the public.

This is what it looked like before and after the redevelopment:

And this is what it looks like on the inside:

This is not the first time Odyssey has taken over the site of an old house.

Their Still Road campus was the former residence (Karikal Mahal) of a wealthy cattle merchant Moona Kadir Sultan, who purchased the land and built the sprawling mansion from 1917 to 1920.

Top photo from Google Maps