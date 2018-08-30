fbpx

‘Parrot Man’ allegedly reappears at same spot in Orchard, with parrot by his side, 2 days after arrest

Back at it.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 30, 2018 @ 11:00 am

You might remember the case of Zeng Guoyuan, better known as’Parrot Man’, being arrested a few days ago.

Here it is.

Police arrest ‘Parrot Man’ with no nose along Orchard Road as parrot stands by its owner

And here is the video of him getting arrested.

The incident occurred outside Mandarin Gallery at the junction of Orchard Road and Grange Road.

It all looked rather final, perhaps an end to the ‘parrot man’ saga.

But just two days later, he was apparently back in the same place again.

Claimed repeat sighting

The same user who posted the news gave a quick update on Facebook, claiming to have seen him there and posting a picture of him, saying it was dated Monday, Aug. 27:

And if you look close enough, his feathered friend appears to be by his side once again.

Image from Titus’ Facebook

Zeng’s recent arrest is the latest in a string of convictions.

Previous convictions

According to Today, Zeng has a checkered past.

Zeng stood as a Workers’ Party candidate in the 1991 General Election.

He then tried to run as an independent candidate for the 2011 and 2015 General Elections, as well as the 2012 Hougang by-election.

In 2009, he was fined S$3,000 for putting up unapproved banners displaying a picture of terrorist Mas Selamat Kastari.

Before that in 1996, he was convicted of molesting a woman at his former clinic.

He also showed up on multiple occasions previously at various election events with a parrot, trying to run as an independent candidate.

However, his bid to run got turned down multiple times and he could not participate in the elections.

Previous stories on Singapore’s parrot man:

Police arrest ‘Parrot Man’ with no nose along Orchard Road as parrot stands by its owner

