Oreo mooncakes going at S$29.90 for a box of 6 at selected FairPrice outlets

Looking for something different in the mooncakes you’re giving out this year?

You might want to check out these Oreo mooncakes, which are available exclusively at NTUC Fairprice.

Made in Vietnam, each box of six comes in the following flavours:

2 x Brownie Chocolate

2 x Double Chocolate with Milk

1 x Strawberry Jam

1 x Custard & Pineapple-flavoured Jam

Here’s how they look like, in all their jelak glory:

In case you can’t see:

Mid-Autumn festival motifs can be found on the packaging, and each piece is also individually packed so it won’t start to smell like your fridge if you keep it for a longer period.

You can get these at selected FairPrice outlets at S$29.90 for a box, or order it online at their website at a special price of S$26.90, valid till Aug. 31.

Note, however, that this item is on a while stocks last basis.

Might still be a little early for Mid-Autumn now, but it’s never too early to buy first.

Top image adapted via Fairprice and pamviratee on Instagram