14 nice sit-down eateries in Orchard Road with under-S$10 mains
Handy list.
Orchard Road is the food equivalent of “bursting wardrobe but no clothes to wear”.
So here’s a list of 14 sit-down eateries in town that are relatively affordable, and also chill enough for a long catch-up meal.
1. Gyoza-ya
The Japanese restaurant has three branches in town — ION Orchard, Paragon, and Robinsons.
You can find a variety of Gyozas from S$4.80, Japanese Curry Rice with Breaded Pork at S$9.80, Special Pork Bone Soup with Ramen at S$7.80, and Japanese Garlic Fried Rice at S$5.80.
TGIF! Time for some gyoza at my fave gyoza restaurant… 🤤🤤🤤 . . . #foodporn #foodcoma #foodphotography #foodgasm #yummy #sgfoodblogger #foodstyling #foodplating #sgfoodies #foodblogger #sgfoodstylist #insiderfood #f52grams #burpple #buzzfeast #餃子 #teamxperia #xperiaxz2 #takenwithxperia #mentaiko #gyoza #japanesefood #dumpling
Garlic Fried Rice 🍛 | SGD6.8 ⭐️ 4.5/5😆 * Truffle Ramen 🍜 | SGD14.8 ⭐️ 3/5😐 * Yaki Pork Gyoza 🥟 | SGD5.8 ⭐️ 4/5😋 • • • • • #food #foodie #foodies #gyoza #truffleramen #ramen #friedrice #foodsg #sgfood #sgfoodie #sgfoodies #foodporn #instafood #burpple #burpplesg #sgeat #sgeats #japanesefood #foodphoto #foodphotos #foodphotography #tagsforlikes #foodlover #foodblog #foodblogger #thebigfatcheeks
Sides like fried chicken and vegetables also go for under S$10, although you’ll probably exceed your budget if you order them in addition to your mains.
Full menu here.
Addresses:
ION Orchard: ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn #B4-56, Singapore 238801
Paragon: The Paragon,290 Orchard Road #B1-43, Singapore 238859
Robinsons: Robinsons Heeren, 260 Orchard Road #B1-02A, Singapore 238855
2. Marugame Udon & Tempura
Although located at ION’s food hall, this udon shop has a 40-seater area that is not as cramped as some of the other F&B stalls in the area.
Some items below S$10 include their Spicy Udon with Meat Paste in Pork Broth ($8.90), Chicken Curry Rice (S$8.30), and Beef Curry Udon (S$9.90).
The cheapest item should be the Udon with Bonito Soy Sauce (S$5.90).
Tempura sides that you can add on start from S$1.50 per piece.
Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #B4-67/68, Singapore 238801
3. I Want My Noodle
This restaurant is in a rather obscure corner of Shaw Centre, at level 3.
You can get a bowl of Bak Chor Mee here for S$6.50, or Truffle Oil Noodle at S$9.90.
what makes this place special, beside its name, is the fact that they handmake their egg noodles daily. you can taste the firm eggy noodles in each bite. i recommend the truffle egg noodle (black bowl) as you can taste the distinct truffle aroma. it reminds me of kanshoku’s dry truffle ramen, but at half the price. this dish is also suitable for vegetarians as there is no meat. instead, they give a generous amount of brown mushroom. i would definitely want to come back and try their popular bak chor mee, which sadly is only available on weekdays.
Interestingly, they also have desserts like Pebbles (S$3.90), which are deep fried sweet potato balls and purple potato balls dusted with icing sugar.
Address: #03-14/15, Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road, Singapore 228208
4. Kra Pow
This Thai eatery is a rather spacious, stand-alone location at Far East Plaza.
Try the Drunkard Noodle Pork (S$7.90), Pad Thai (S$9.90), Red Tom Yum Seafood (S$7.90), and Green Curry Chicken (S$7.90).
Drinks here are not as value-for-money though, with a Thai Iced Milk Tea going for S$3.90.
Address: Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road #03-26/27 Singapore 228213
5. Yonehachi
Although it’s located at Takashimaya food hall (where kiosks are more common), this Japanese eatery has a seating area of its own.
They specialise in Japanese sticky rice that come in bento sets, starting from S$6.80 for a Red Bean Okowa (steamed glutinous rice) with Miso Soup Set.
Otherwise, there’s also the Fried Chicken Okowa Set at S$9.90.
More a la carte options include Chicken Cutlet (S$8.80) and Shio Salmon (S$9.80).
#yonehachi Chicken Cutlet with Salmon Glutinous Rice 👍🏻🍴💋 #followme #foodpics #lifeisdeliciousinsingapore #like4like #sgig #sgfoodies #instayum #instagood #instalike #singaporefood #foodpornsg #yummy #delicious #foodstagram #foodpic #foodspotting #foodbloggers #foreverhungry #foodforfoodies #latergram #sharefood #statigram #igfood #whati8today #sgcafe #cafehoppingsg
Menu here.
Address: Takashimaya Food Hall (Ngee Ann City), 391 Orchard Road, #B204-1/2, Singapore 238873
6. Tsuru-Koshi
Another Japanese place in Takashimaya with a comfortable seating area.
There’s Beef Udon (S$9.90), Kitsune Udon (S$6.00), and Kakiage (tempura ball) Udon (S$9.50).
Although they sell mostly udon, there are also mini rice bowls for S$5, and a full-sized one for S$9.90.
Menu here.
Address: Takashimaya Shopping Centre 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238872
7. Tok Tok Indonesian Soup House
Located at the basement of [email protected], this halal place serves allegedly authentic Indonesian food at somewhat authentic prices.
For example, there’s an Ayam Penyet Set at S$8.80, Beef Noodle Soup also at S$7.80, and Oxtail Soup at S$9.50.
Another thing that sounds good is the Chocolate Cheese Toast (S$4).
Psst! 🤫 I secretly have an obsession over this toast bread sprinkled generously with cheese and cocoa rice #oneisneverenough . . . . . . . . #whatsfordessert #dessert #food #yummy #nomnom #foodgasm #fotd #foodporn #foodie #foodstagram #foodforthought #foodlovers #fooddiary #foodoftheday #foodphoto #foodphotography #culinary #happytummy #fooddirectory #instafood #whati8today #rotibakar
Soft drinks are S$2.50 — which isn’t worth it, to be honest.
Menu here.
Address: [email protected], 313 Orchard Road #B3-10, Singapore 238895
8. Pope Jai Thai
✨Good news hardworking folks out there!✨ Show us this post and get 20% off total bill this Labour Day! Take a day off and treat yourself and your loved ones a sumptuous meal at Pope Jai Thai. Stop writing that email liao! Terms and conditions 1. Valid for 1 May 2018 only 2. 20% discount does not apply with other promotional items or other discounts #popejaithai #scapesg #Orchard #somerset #thaiteatower #restaurantwithoutwalls #labourday #nycsg #dineforacause #maigongbojio
This Thai restaurant is on the upper levels of SCAPE, in Somerset.
If you’re budget-conscious, go for their individual mains, such as Garlic Honey Chicken with Rice (S$9.80), Basil Roasted Pork with Rice (S$9.80), and Pineapple Fried Rice Seafood (S$8.80).
Thai Milk Tea (not the tower above) is S$2.80 here.
Menu here.
P.S: If Thai food doesn’t tickle your fancy, Astons is just beside it.
Address: SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link #03-03, Singapore 237978
9. Fish Tales
Also housed in SCAPE is a western food cafe with reasonable prices.
On the menu are items like Crispy Original Chicken (S$8.90), Sambal Fish & Chips (S$9.90), and Cheese Karaage Pasta (S$8.90).
Another value for money promotion from #fave for my lunch today 😍😍😍. . 2 sets of fish and chips that comes with a choice of 2 drinks for $14.9 from #fishtales at #scape, #orchard 👍😍. . I ordered Beaurre Au Citron, which actually original fish and chips, but they topped it with a combination of garlic, lemon, and butter sauce which make it more flavourful👍😍. . Portion wise was quite small, but price wise was value for money for this promotion 😁😀👍. . . . #fishandchips #singaporeeats #sgeats #sgfoodies #sgigfoodies #sgfoodporn #bestfoodsingapore #bestfoodworld #topfoodstagrams @topfoodstagrams #myfab5 #f52grams #buzzfeastfood #buzzfeast #burpple #tslmakan #foodkingnoc #foodinsing #foodgasm #foodtography #foodstagram #foodporn #instafood #instafoodsg
The downside is, a good number of dishes here exceed the S$10 price point ever so slightly, so there may not be as many options if you’re intending to keep the bill low.
Menu here.
Address: SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link #02-27/#02-18B, Singapore
10. Hokkaido Marche
Eight concepts — all Japanese — can be found in this food hall near Don Don Donki.
Mains include Okayo Don (chicken and egg bowl) at S$8.50, Ten-Don (tempura bowl) at S$9.50, and Curry Rice at S$7.50.
Japanese curry chicken rice 日本咖喱鸡饭 . . . . . . . . . . #burpple #burpplesg #hungrygowhere #sgeats #ilovefood #igfood #instayum #whati8today #exploresingapore #eatoutsg #foodie #instafoodsg #openricesg #food52 #sgigfoodies #foodiesg #sgcafe #cafesg #curry #chicken #rice #miso #新加坡 #新加坡美食 #吃貨 #美食 #美味 #美味しい #相機食先 #夕食
Again, there are limited options under S$10, but a good number of dishes are priced at S$11 – S$12.
Concepts and respective menus here.
Alternatively, you could keep a lookout for promotions (lunch sets etc.) here.
Address: Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road #B2-11 to 29, 44 to 28, Singapore 238896
11. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh
Song Fa is well-known enough, but some may not know that there’s an outlet tucked away at level two of The Centrepoint mall.
A bowl of Bak Kut Teh is S$7, but rice will cost an additional S$0.60.
However, they do unlimited soup refills (yay).
Other mains include Pig’s Kidney Soup and Braised Pig Intestine, both at S$6.50
Vegetables are S$4 for the small portion.
Menu here.
Address: The Centrepoint, 76 Orchard Rd #02-29/30, Singapore 238843
12. Roost
Although they specialise in chicken rice, this restaurant in Centrepoint also has a variety of other dishes like Tom Yum Fried Rice (S$8.90), Herbal Chicken Soup (S$8.90), and Thai Style Kway Teow Soup (S$7.90).
There’s also the S$7.90 or S$8.90 Weekday Lunch Set, which includes a main and a drink.
Menu on their website.
Address: The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Road #B1-17/18/19, Singapore 238843
13. Saizeriya
Saizeriya doesn’t need much introduction, but perhaps not everyone will know about the branch at the basement of Orchard Gateway.
You can get spaghetti — Bolognese Poached Egg— from as low S$4.90, a whole Seafood Pizza at S$7.90, Grilled Chicken Leg at S$7.90, and Cheese Chicken and Sausage Grill at S$8.90.
In fact, almost the entire menu is under S$10.
Also, there’s a whole menu of sides starting from S$1.80 for Garlic Baguette.
AND, they add new items to the menu quite often, so repeat visits won’t get boring.
Please don’t ever close down, Saizeriya.
Menu here.
Address: Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road #B2-11 , Singapore 238858
14. Da shi Jia Big Prawn Mee
This shop is located in Somerset and sells slightly more up-scale versions of the prawn mee found in hawker centres.
Prices start at S$5 for the Century Egg Minced Pork Congee and S$5.80 for a bowl of Da Shi Jia Prawn Noodles.
To find out more:
Super umami prawn noodles by next-gen hawkers open at Killiney Road
Menu here.
Address: 89 Killiney Road, Singapore 239534
