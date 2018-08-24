fbpx

Back
﻿

14 nice sit-down eateries in Orchard Road with under-S$10 mains

Handy list.

Mandy How | August 24, 2018 @ 12:12 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Orchard Road is the food equivalent of “bursting wardrobe but no clothes to wear”.

So here’s a list of 14 sit-down eateries in town that are relatively affordable, and also chill enough for a long catch-up meal.

1. Gyoza-ya

The Japanese restaurant has three branches in town — ION Orchard, Paragon, and Robinsons.

You can find a variety of Gyozas from S$4.80, Japanese Curry Rice with Breaded Pork at S$9.80, Special Pork Bone Soup with Ramen at S$7.80, and Japanese Garlic Fried Rice at S$5.80.

Sides like fried chicken and vegetables also go for under S$10, although you’ll probably exceed your budget if you order them in addition to your mains.

Full menu here.

Addresses:

ION Orchard: ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn #B4-56, Singapore 238801

ParagonThe Paragon,290 Orchard Road #B1-43, Singapore 238859 

RobinsonsRobinsons Heeren, 260 Orchard Road #B1-02A, Singapore 238855

2. Marugame Udon & Tempura

Source: Marugame Singapore/ Facebook

Although located at ION’s food hall, this udon shop has a 40-seater area that is not as cramped as some of the other F&B stalls in the area.

Some items below S$10 include their Spicy Udon with Meat Paste in Pork Broth ($8.90), Chicken Curry Rice (S$8.30), and Beef Curry Udon (S$9.90).

The cheapest item should be the Udon with Bonito Soy Sauce (S$5.90).

Tempura sides that you can add on start from S$1.50 per piece.

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #B4-67/68, Singapore 238801

3. I Want My Noodle

This restaurant is in a rather obscure corner of Shaw Centre, at level 3.

You can get a bowl of Bak Chor Mee here for S$6.50, or Truffle Oil Noodle at S$9.90.

Interestingly, they also have desserts like Pebbles (S$3.90), which are deep fried sweet potato balls and purple potato balls dusted with icing sugar.

Address: #03-14/15, Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road, Singapore 228208

4. Kra Pow

Always love Thai food!😋 #thaifood #dinner #krapow

A post shared by ChengTing 陳鍾婷 (@chengting_tan) on

This Thai eatery is a rather spacious, stand-alone location at Far East Plaza.

Try the Drunkard Noodle Pork (S$7.90), Pad Thai (S$9.90), Red Tom Yum Seafood (S$7.90), and Green Curry Chicken (S$7.90).

Finally tried Kra Pow and their famous drunken noodle pork!

A post shared by MISSTAMCHIAK.com (@misstamchiak) on

Drinks here are not as value-for-money though, with a Thai Iced Milk Tea going for S$3.90.

Address: Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road #03-26/27 Singapore 228213

5. Yonehachi

食物就是動力。 #throwback

A post shared by Petite (@yyw) on

Although it’s located at Takashimaya food hall (where kiosks are more common), this Japanese eatery has a seating area of its own.

They specialise in Japanese sticky rice that come in bento sets, starting from S$6.80 for a Red Bean Okowa (steamed glutinous rice) with Miso Soup Set.

Otherwise, there’s also the Fried Chicken Okowa Set at S$9.90.

More a la carte options include Chicken Cutlet (S$8.80) and Shio Salmon (S$9.80).

Menu here.

Address: Takashimaya Food Hall (Ngee Ann City), 391 Orchard Road, #B204-1/2, Singapore 238873

6. Tsuru-Koshi

When you in desperate need of that legit Japanese Udon fix. 🍜

A post shared by Charmaine Seah-Ong (@eleventhour) on

Another Japanese place in Takashimaya with a comfortable seating area.

There’s Beef Udon (S$9.90), Kitsune Udon (S$6.00), and Kakiage (tempura ball) Udon (S$9.50).

#eggporn Monday #turningjapanesa #udon #food

A post shared by Janice 💭 (@jeynis) on

Although they sell mostly udon, there are also mini rice bowls for S$5, and a full-sized one for S$9.90.

Menu here.

Address: Takashimaya Shopping Centre 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238872

7. Tok Tok Indonesian Soup House

Located at the basement of [email protected], this halal place serves allegedly authentic Indonesian food at somewhat authentic prices.

For example, there’s an Ayam Penyet Set at S$8.80, Beef Noodle Soup also at S$7.80, and Oxtail Soup at S$9.50.

Another thing that sounds good is the Chocolate Cheese Toast (S$4).

Soft drinks are S$2.50 — which isn’t worth it, to be honest.

Menu here.

Address: [email protected], 313 Orchard Road #B3-10, Singapore 238895

8. Pope Jai Thai

This Thai restaurant is on the upper levels of SCAPE, in Somerset.

If you’re budget-conscious, go for their individual mains, such as Garlic Honey Chicken with Rice (S$9.80), Basil Roasted Pork with Rice (S$9.80), and Pineapple Fried Rice Seafood (S$8.80).

Nice 🙂

A post shared by angeline (@angelinekjh) on

Such an intensely hot day. Craving for this milk tea tower at @popejaithai 😝

A post shared by PROJECT WEEKENDS (@projectweekends) on

Thai Milk Tea (not the tower above) is S$2.80 here.

Menu here.

P.S: If Thai food doesn’t tickle your fancy, Astons is just beside it.

Address: SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link #03-03, Singapore 237978

9. Fish Tales

Also housed in SCAPE is a western food cafe with reasonable prices.

On the menu are items like Crispy Original Chicken (S$8.90), Sambal Fish & Chips (S$9.90), and Cheese Karaage Pasta (S$8.90). 

Another value for money promotion from #fave for my lunch today 😍😍😍. . 2 sets of fish and chips that comes with a choice of 2 drinks for $14.9 from #fishtales at #scape, #orchard 👍😍. . I ordered Beaurre Au Citron, which actually original fish and chips, but they topped it with a combination of garlic, lemon, and butter sauce which make it more flavourful👍😍. . Portion wise was quite small, but price wise was value for money for this promotion 😁😀👍. . . . #fishandchips #singaporeeats #sgeats #sgfoodies #sgigfoodies #sgfoodporn #bestfoodsingapore #bestfoodworld #topfoodstagrams @topfoodstagrams #myfab5 #f52grams #buzzfeastfood #buzzfeast #burpple #tslmakan #foodkingnoc #foodinsing #foodgasm #foodtography #foodstagram #foodporn #instafood #instafoodsg

A post shared by Lie Eko Wijaya (@choclies) on

The downside is, a good number of dishes here exceed the S$10 price point ever so slightly, so there may not be as many options if you’re intending to keep the bill low.

Menu here.

AddressSCAPE, 2 Orchard Link #02-27/#02-18B, Singapore

10. Hokkaido Marche

Eight concepts — all Japanese — can be found in this food hall near Don Don Donki.

Mains include Okayo Don (chicken and egg bowl) at S$8.50, Ten-Don (tempura bowl) at S$9.50, and Curry Rice at S$7.50.

Again, there are limited options under S$10, but a good number of dishes are priced at S$11 – S$12.

Concepts and respective menus here.

Alternatively, you could keep a lookout for promotions (lunch sets etc.) here.

AddressOrchard Central, 181 Orchard Road #B2-11 to 29, 44 to 28, Singapore 238896

11. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh

Fav Song Fa 🐽🥢

A post shared by Albert Joshua Ongko (@joshuaongko) on

Song Fa is well-known enough, but some may not know that there’s an outlet tucked away at level two of The Centrepoint mall.

A bowl of Bak Kut Teh is S$7, but rice will cost an additional S$0.60.

However, they do unlimited soup refills (yay).

Other mains include Pig’s Kidney Soup and Braised Pig Intestine, both at S$6.50

Vegetables are S$4 for the small portion.

ดีงามมมมม #bakkuttehsingapore

A post shared by numookiiez (@numookiiez) on

Menu here.

Address: The Centrepoint, 76 Orchard Rd #02-29/30, Singapore 238843

12. Roost

Although they specialise in chicken rice, this restaurant in Centrepoint also has a variety of other dishes like Tom Yum Fried Rice (S$8.90), Herbal Chicken Soup (S$8.90), and Thai Style Kway Teow Soup (S$7.90).

#tomyam #chicken rice…. something different…

A post shared by Eddie Shim (@eshim25) on

There’s also the S$7.90 or S$8.90 Weekday Lunch Set, which includes a main and a drink.

Menu on their website.

AddressThe Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Road #B1-17/18/19, Singapore 238843

13. Saizeriya

lunch #lunch#foodhunter#nanjing

A post shared by Puti Regita Piliang 白月仙 (@putiregita) on

Saizeriya doesn’t need much introduction, but perhaps not everyone will know about the branch at the basement of Orchard Gateway.

You can get spaghetti — Bolognese Poached Egg— from as low S$4.90, a whole Seafood Pizza at S$7.90, Grilled Chicken Leg at S$7.90, and Cheese Chicken and Sausage Grill at S$8.90.

Mum mum with my bff 🍴👭💕 // #星期四

A post shared by 🌸李佳玲🌸 (@leejialingg) on

Curry spaghetti// Not the best in town but definitely a cheap thrill to fuel the soul! 💪

A post shared by Ting (@goawaylobster) on

In fact, almost the entire menu is under S$10.

Also, there’s a whole menu of sides starting from S$1.80 for Garlic Baguette.

AND, they add new items to the menu quite often, so repeat visits won’t get boring.

Please don’t ever close down, Saizeriya.

Menu here.

AddressOrchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road #B2-11 , Singapore 238858

14. Da shi Jia Big Prawn Mee

This shop is located in Somerset and sells slightly more up-scale versions of the prawn mee found in hawker centres.

Prices start at S$5 for the Century Egg Minced Pork Congee and S$5.80 for a bowl of Da Shi Jia Prawn Noodles.

To find out more:

Super umami prawn noodles by next-gen hawkers open at Killiney Road

Menu here.

Address: 89 Killiney Road, Singapore 239534

Top image from Fish Tales, Marugame Singapore, Pope Jai Thai, Gyoza-Ya on Facebook, Da Shi Jia on Instagram 

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

We Bare Bears meet-&-greet, themed activities at Tampines 1 & Century Square from March 20 - 26, 2019

Wao.

February 26, 12:03 pm

Mikhy Brochez threatened S'pore govt to release his husband or he will release HIV data

He wanted to secure Ler Teck Siang's release.

February 26, 11:41 am

1 killed & 16 injured in bus accident at Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, near Tuas Checkpoint

Hope Malaysians and deliveries coming to S'pore are not too affected by this.

February 26, 11:14 am

Mum with baby on 10-hour flight gives out over 200 packs of sweets & ear plugs to passengers

So sweet.

February 26, 10:30 am

Burning scent worsens across S'pore, change in wind direction to bring 'slightly hazy conditions'

You still can carry out activities as per normal.

February 26, 12:39 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close