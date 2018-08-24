14 nice sit-down eateries in Orchard Road with under-S$10 mains

Orchard Road is the food equivalent of “bursting wardrobe but no clothes to wear”.

So here’s a list of 14 sit-down eateries in town that are relatively affordable, and also chill enough for a long catch-up meal.

Advertisement

1. Gyoza-ya

The Japanese restaurant has three branches in town — ION Orchard, Paragon, and Robinsons.

You can find a variety of Gyozas from S$4.80, Japanese Curry Rice with Breaded Pork at S$9.80, Special Pork Bone Soup with Ramen at S$7.80, and Japanese Garlic Fried Rice at S$5.80.

Sides like fried chicken and vegetables also go for under S$10, although you’ll probably exceed your budget if you order them in addition to your mains.

Full menu here.

Addresses:

ION Orchard: ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn #B4-56, Singapore 238801

Paragon: The Paragon,290 Orchard Road #B1-43, Singapore 238859

Robinsons: Robinsons Heeren, 260 Orchard Road #B1-02A, Singapore 238855

Advertisement

2. Marugame Udon & Tempura

Although located at ION’s food hall, this udon shop has a 40-seater area that is not as cramped as some of the other F&B stalls in the area.

Some items below S$10 include their Spicy Udon with Meat Paste in Pork Broth ($8.90), Chicken Curry Rice (S$8.30), and Beef Curry Udon (S$9.90).

The cheapest item should be the Udon with Bonito Soy Sauce (S$5.90).

Tempura sides that you can add on start from S$1.50 per piece.

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #B4-67/68, Singapore 238801

Advertisement

3. I Want My Noodle

This restaurant is in a rather obscure corner of Shaw Centre, at level 3.

You can get a bowl of Bak Chor Mee here for S$6.50, or Truffle Oil Noodle at S$9.90.

Interestingly, they also have desserts like Pebbles (S$3.90), which are deep fried sweet potato balls and purple potato balls dusted with icing sugar.

Address: #03-14/15, Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road, Singapore 228208

Advertisement

4. Kra Pow

This Thai eatery is a rather spacious, stand-alone location at Far East Plaza.

Try the Drunkard Noodle Pork (S$7.90), Pad Thai (S$9.90), Red Tom Yum Seafood (S$7.90), and Green Curry Chicken (S$7.90).

Drinks here are not as value-for-money though, with a Thai Iced Milk Tea going for S$3.90.

Address: Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road #03-26/27 Singapore 228213

Advertisement

5. Yonehachi

食物就是動力。 #throwback A post shared by Petite (@yyw) on Aug 18, 2018 at 6:25am PDT

Although it’s located at Takashimaya food hall (where kiosks are more common), this Japanese eatery has a seating area of its own.

Advertisement

They specialise in Japanese sticky rice that come in bento sets, starting from S$6.80 for a Red Bean Okowa (steamed glutinous rice) with Miso Soup Set.

Otherwise, there’s also the Fried Chicken Okowa Set at S$9.90.

More a la carte options include Chicken Cutlet (S$8.80) and Shio Salmon (S$9.80).

Menu here.

Address: Takashimaya Food Hall (Ngee Ann City), 391 Orchard Road, #B204-1/2, Singapore 238873

Advertisement

6. Tsuru-Koshi

Another Japanese place in Takashimaya with a comfortable seating area.

There’s Beef Udon (S$9.90), Kitsune Udon (S$6.00), and Kakiage (tempura ball) Udon (S$9.50).

Although they sell mostly udon, there are also mini rice bowls for S$5, and a full-sized one for S$9.90.

Menu here.

Address: Takashimaya Shopping Centre 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238872

Advertisement

7. Tok Tok Indonesian Soup House

Located at the basement of [email protected], this halal place serves allegedly authentic Indonesian food at somewhat authentic prices.

For example, there’s an Ayam Penyet Set at S$8.80, Beef Noodle Soup also at S$7.80, and Oxtail Soup at S$9.50.

Advertisement

Another thing that sounds good is the Chocolate Cheese Toast (S$4).

Soft drinks are S$2.50 — which isn’t worth it, to be honest.

Menu here.

Address: [email protected], 313 Orchard Road #B3-10, Singapore 238895

Advertisement

8. Pope Jai Thai

This Thai restaurant is on the upper levels of SCAPE, in Somerset.

If you’re budget-conscious, go for their individual mains, such as Garlic Honey Chicken with Rice (S$9.80), Basil Roasted Pork with Rice (S$9.80), and Pineapple Fried Rice Seafood (S$8.80).

Nice 🙂 A post shared by angeline (@angelinekjh) on Jun 7, 2018 at 2:39am PDT

Advertisement

Thai Milk Tea (not the tower above) is S$2.80 here.

Menu here.

P.S: If Thai food doesn’t tickle your fancy, Astons is just beside it.

Address: SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link #03-03, Singapore 237978

Advertisement

9. Fish Tales

Also housed in SCAPE is a western food cafe with reasonable prices.

On the menu are items like Crispy Original Chicken (S$8.90), Sambal Fish & Chips (S$9.90), and Cheese Karaage Pasta (S$8.90).

The downside is, a good number of dishes here exceed the S$10 price point ever so slightly, so there may not be as many options if you’re intending to keep the bill low.

Menu here.

Address: SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link #02-27/#02-18B, Singapore

Advertisement

10. Hokkaido Marche

Eight concepts — all Japanese — can be found in this food hall near Don Don Donki.

Mains include Okayo Don (chicken and egg bowl) at S$8.50, Ten-Don (tempura bowl) at S$9.50, and Curry Rice at S$7.50.

Again, there are limited options under S$10, but a good number of dishes are priced at S$11 – S$12.

Concepts and respective menus here.

Alternatively, you could keep a lookout for promotions (lunch sets etc.) here.

Address: Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road #B2-11 to 29, 44 to 28, Singapore 238896

Advertisement

11. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh

Fav Song Fa 🐽🥢 A post shared by Albert Joshua Ongko (@joshuaongko) on Aug 16, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

Song Fa is well-known enough, but some may not know that there’s an outlet tucked away at level two of The Centrepoint mall.

A bowl of Bak Kut Teh is S$7, but rice will cost an additional S$0.60.

However, they do unlimited soup refills (yay).

Advertisement

Other mains include Pig’s Kidney Soup and Braised Pig Intestine, both at S$6.50

Vegetables are S$4 for the small portion.

ดีงามมมมม #bakkuttehsingapore A post shared by numookiiez (@numookiiez) on Aug 11, 2018 at 3:42am PDT

Menu here.

Address: The Centrepoint, 76 Orchard Rd #02-29/30, Singapore 238843

Advertisement

12. Roost

Although they specialise in chicken rice, this restaurant in Centrepoint also has a variety of other dishes like Tom Yum Fried Rice (S$8.90), Herbal Chicken Soup (S$8.90), and Thai Style Kway Teow Soup (S$7.90).

Advertisement

There’s also the S$7.90 or S$8.90 Weekday Lunch Set, which includes a main and a drink.

Menu on their website.

Address: The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Road #B1-17/18/19, Singapore 238843

Advertisement

13. Saizeriya

lunch #lunch#foodhunter#nanjing A post shared by Puti Regita Piliang 白月仙 (@putiregita) on Feb 11, 2016 at 5:58am PST

Saizeriya doesn’t need much introduction, but perhaps not everyone will know about the branch at the basement of Orchard Gateway.

You can get spaghetti — Bolognese Poached Egg— from as low S$4.90, a whole Seafood Pizza at S$7.90, Grilled Chicken Leg at S$7.90, and Cheese Chicken and Sausage Grill at S$8.90.

Advertisement

In fact, almost the entire menu is under S$10.

Also, there’s a whole menu of sides starting from S$1.80 for Garlic Baguette.

AND, they add new items to the menu quite often, so repeat visits won’t get boring.

Please don’t ever close down, Saizeriya.

Menu here.

Address: Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road #B2-11 , Singapore 238858

Advertisement

14. Da shi Jia Big Prawn Mee

This shop is located in Somerset and sells slightly more up-scale versions of the prawn mee found in hawker centres.

Prices start at S$5 for the Century Egg Minced Pork Congee and S$5.80 for a bowl of Da Shi Jia Prawn Noodles.

Advertisement

To find out more:

Menu here.

Address: 89 Killiney Road, Singapore 239534

Advertisement

Top image from Fish Tales, Marugame Singapore, Pope Jai Thai, Gyoza-Ya on Facebook, Da Shi Jia on Instagram