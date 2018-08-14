fbpx

Driver holds up traffic in Toa Payoh so elderly man can cross the road safely

A little act of kindness goes a long way.

Fasiha Nazren | August 14, 2018

Singapore does have its fair share of angry and impatient road users.

Pakcik in S’pore goes hangry ballistic after being called out for parking car in m’cycle lots

Audi Grab driver in S’pore explains why he punched rider in teeth

But that doesn’t mean all road users are the same.

Like Kok Hwa Siang, who submitted his small yet gracious experience as a driver to Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road, a community Facebook page on August 13.

Elderly man still crossing the road

On August 4 at 9.39am, Kok was in his car, waiting for the traffic light at Lor 1 Toa Payoh to turn green.

But when it finally did turn green, he didn’t drive off.

Instead, he was waiting for an old man with a walking frame to inch slowly and safely towards the other side of the road.

In the post, he shared:

He looked at me and thought I would drive past him – but I held my ground in my car (at the risk of holding up traffic behind), and waved for him to continue crossing the road.”

To show his appreciation, the old man waved back to him.

Reached out to help

As Kok had his four-year-old child in the back seat, he did not get out of the car to aid the old man.

However, halfway through the traffic light and just a minute later, another kind man reached out to help the old man cross the road safely.

Horning cars may not see full situation

Now, all of this, of course, didn’t happen without frustrated horns from the cars behind.

Which left Kok ending his post with the following reminder:

“I sincerely hope that drivers can exhibit a lot more patience and understanding towards pedestrians who have difficulty in crossing the road, and also understand that car horns are used for preventing accidents, not to vent their frustrations.”

However, someone pointed out that the cars may not have seen what was going on in front.

Advised to switch on hazard lights

And while most of the comments were praising Kok for his good deed, some of them also advised him to switch on his hazard lights to warn other drivers.

Some other users, however, said that Kok should not have posted the video:

You can watch the full video here:

Top image screenshot via video

 

