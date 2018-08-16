fbpx

S’pore woman mocks girl for needing NS “boyfriend” to feed her, backfires, woman gets flamed instead

The real story is very different.

Sulaiman Daud | August 16, 2018 @ 09:20 pm

(Update Aug. 17, 1815hrs: The lady in the video has reached out to Mothership SG to give her side of the story. We have updated the article accordingly.)

It’s best to be careful before passing judgment online.

On Aug. 16, a Facebook user shared a video of a couple having dinner. You can see it here:

A man wearing what appears to be an air force uniform can be seen helping feed the woman seated next to him.

Passing judgment

Pic from Tan’s Facebook page.

The user, we’ll call her Tan, claimed that her father had seen the couple while having dinner, and that it almost made his “blood boil”.

Tan commented on the woman’s looks, perhaps sarcastically, comparing her to Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien, previously of Taiwanese girl group, S.H.E.

She also commented on her behaviour during the meal, finding it repellent that the woman was behaving in an overly-affectionate manner, and asked why she did not feed herself.

Piling on

This drew a number of like-minded comments on the post at first, with some agreeing with Tan on the woman’s “nauseating” behaviour:

Others “blamed” the man:

And others commented negatively on the woman’s looks:

New information

However, it turned out that there was more to the “couple” than Tan and others had first assumed.

A comment had been left on another page, supposedly from the parents of the woman in the video, claiming that the woman was intellectually disabled. However, the woman in the video has clarified that it is false.

Her right upper lip was injured, and she kept her mouth open and tilted her head sideways so that the food would not get in contact with the wound.

She also stated that no one has the right to judge how she and her boyfriend treat each other, as long as they are not making obscene gestures in public.

 

Backlash

With the new information, which has since proven to be untrue, the tone of the comments changed too.

Screen shot from Tan’s Facebook page.

 

In fact, most of the comments after that criticised Tan for taking the video, defended the right of the “couple” to do whatever they please regardless of anyone’s condition.

Which is incredibly heartening.

Tan took down the video from her Facebook page at about 4:45 pm on Aug. 16.

Top image adapted from Tan’s Facebook page.

